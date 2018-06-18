Halifax military police officer pleads not guilty to sexual assault
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 7:15AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 18, 2018 9:35AM EDT
HALIFAX -- A Halifax-based military police officer has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault.
Sgt. Kevin MacIntyre entered the plea today at the beginning of a court martial proceeding in Halifax.
MacIntyre, who is stationed at Canadian Forces Base Halifax, faces one count of sexual assault in connection with an alleged incident in 2015 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Department of National Defence has said MacIntyre and the alleged victim, also a member of the Canadian Forces, were participating in a training exercise at the time.
The charge was laid by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, the military police unit responsible for investigating serious crimes.
