

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A court martial for a Halifax-based military police officer charged with sexual assault is scheduled for today.

Military police Sgt. Kevin MacIntyre, of Canadian Forces Base Halifax, faces one count of sexual assault in connection with an alleged 2015 incident in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Department of National Defence has said MacIntyre and the alleged victim, also a member of the Forces, were participating in a training exercise at the time.

The charges were laid by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, the military police unit responsible for investigating serious crimes.