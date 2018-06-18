Halifax military officer expected to face sexual assault charge at court martial
A Canadian flag sits on a members of the Canadian Forces leaving from CFB Trenton, in Trenton, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014. (The Canadian Press/Lars Hagberg)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 7:15AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 18, 2018 7:24AM EDT
HALIFAX -- A court martial for a Halifax-based military police officer charged with sexual assault is scheduled for today.
Military police Sgt. Kevin MacIntyre, of Canadian Forces Base Halifax, faces one count of sexual assault in connection with an alleged 2015 incident in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Department of National Defence has said MacIntyre and the alleged victim, also a member of the Forces, were participating in a training exercise at the time.
The charges were laid by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, the military police unit responsible for investigating serious crimes.
