Halifax men charged after bizarre incident at U.S.-Canada border crossing
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 3:39PM EST
WOODSTOCK, N.B. -- Two Halifax men have been charged with committing a hoax related to terrorist activity in connection with a bizarre incident at the U.S.-Canada border in October.
Twenty-one-year-old Bailey Roy and 22-year-old Damien Roy were both charged in Woodstock, N.B., provincial court on Wednesday.
New Brunswick RCMP say both men are also charged with obstruction in the incident at the crossing at Woodstock and Houlton, Maine.
There is a court-imposed publication ban on evidence in the case.
The Mounties say they responded to a suspicious vehicle that had stopped in the area between the border crossings on Oct. 26 and found two men who subsequently refused to communicate with Canada Border Services Agency officers or police.
They were taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection about six hours later, after their vehicle approached the U.S. border.
Police say both men remain in custody, with Bailey Roy scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, and Damien Roy on Dec. 18.
