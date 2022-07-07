Halifax mall welcomes new tenants: thousands of bees
A mall in Halifax is now home to a rooftop beehive, inhabiting tens of thousands of bees, as part of a project to create a safe space for the insects in an urban environment.
The Halifax Shopping Centre partnered with Alveole, a beekeeping service, to offer its empty roof as a refuge for the champion pollinators. Parasites and pesticides have long taken their toll on the Canadian bee population.
Mall staff say that the new tenants are creating quite a buzz in the community.
“Customers were so interested and engaged in understanding more about the bees and why the shopping centre has welcomed them to the rooftop as well as just the role that bees play in our day-to-day life,” Stephanie Schnare of the Halifax Shopping Centre told CTV National News.
William Adamski, the beekeeper assigned to the shopping centre’s bees, says that the insects can travel up to a five-kilometre radius and will help pollinate everything from fruits and vegetables to flowers and trees.
“It’s so important for the farmers out there, and for everyone to be able to keep a full stock of their household items and their groceries,” he told CTV National News.
“It’s very, very crucial; we need it.”
Scientists say bees are among 200,000 species of pollinators worldwide.
“Pollinators are extremely important for a lot of different reasons. On the human side, about a third of the food we eat depends on pollinators,” Jim Devries, a research scientist with Ducks Unlimited, told CTV Atlantic in an interview.
Wild bees pollinate more than 87 per cent of flowering plants, according to a 2020 study, making them an essential part of our ecosystem. About one-third of the food eaten by humans comes from plants pollinated by bees.
Adamski hopes this new project will boost Canada’s bee population and that Halifax Shopping Centre’s beehive could grow up to 50,000 bees.
The 30 to 60 pounds of honey produced by this hive alone will be donated to “Feed Nova Scotia” later in the year, according to Alveole.
With files from CTV News Atlantic
