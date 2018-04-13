

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- An on-duty Halifax regional police officer has been charged with assaulting a 54-year-old man at a shelter for the homeless.

Const. Laurence Gary Basso also faces public mischief and breach of trust charges stemming from an incident at the Metro Turning Point, the city's largest shelter for men.

Nova Scotia's police watchdog says it laid the charges following an investigation that began March 4 into allegations the police officer had assaulted a person at the facility.

The Serious Incident Response Team says the 37-year-old officer will be arraigned in Halifax provincial court May 22 at 10 a.m.

SIRT notes the probe began when Halifax police told the agency "about information they received from a member of the public relating to an allegation of assault" by a Halifax officer.

A spokeswoman for Halifax police said SIRT investigators contacted the local police force on March 4 after it received information from a member of the public about the alleged assault.

Const. Carol McIsaac said Basso was placed on administrative duties at that time.

"In light of the charges announced today he has been suspended with pay," she wrote in an email Friday.

"Under the Nova Scotia Police Act officers suspended must receive pay and allowances for at least 60 days during their suspension."