

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Police say a Halifax-area man has been charged with making arrangements to commit a sexual offence against a child.

Police say they learned last July that a man was allegedly communicating with local women about committing sexual offences against children.

They say in December they received a second complaint.

On Wednesday, investigators in the Internet Child Exploitation unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division searched a Breeze Drive home in Dartmouth, where they arrested a man and seized an unspecified electronic device.

They say they charged 37-year-old Samer Elmir, who appeared Wednesday in Dartmouth provincial court.