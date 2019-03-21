Halifax-area man tried to arrange sexual assault of child: police
Halifax Regional Police have charged a Dartmouth man with making arrangements to commit a sexual offence against a child.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 21, 2019 4:22PM EDT
HALIFAX -- Police say a Halifax-area man has been charged with making arrangements to commit a sexual offence against a child.
Police say they learned last July that a man was allegedly communicating with local women about committing sexual offences against children.
They say in December they received a second complaint.
On Wednesday, investigators in the Internet Child Exploitation unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division searched a Breeze Drive home in Dartmouth, where they arrested a man and seized an unspecified electronic device.
They say they charged 37-year-old Samer Elmir, who appeared Wednesday in Dartmouth provincial court.
