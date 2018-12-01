Halifax-area man dies after being hit by two vehicles while crossing busy road
A 60-year-old man from Lower Sackville has died after being struck twice while crossing the Beaverbank Connector on foot Friday night.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 1, 2018 12:44PM EST
HALIFAX - A 60-year-old man is dead after being hit by two vehicles while trying to cross a busy road in the Halifax suburb of Lower Sackville.
The RCMP say the man was crossing the Beaver Bank Connector on foot, near an off-ramp from Highway 101, when he was hit by a vehicle.
Police say a short time later, he was hit by a second vehicle.
The man from Lower Sackville was pronounced dead at the scene.
The interchange of the highway was closed for several hours as police investigated.
Police say the man was wearing dark clothing and the area where he was hit was very dark.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Halifax-area man dies after being hit by two vehicles while crossing busy road
- Fly Jamaica passengers file class-action lawsuit over crash landing
- Ottawa synagogue installs panic buttons, keypad for enhanced security
- Lawyers ask for new trial for Travis Vader in deaths of missing Alberta couple
- Canada Post says protests at facilities in some provinces violates court orders