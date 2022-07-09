Half of Canadians say the country is on the 'wrong track' to building unity: Nanos survey

More than twice as many people believe Canada is on the wrong track, as opposed to the right one, when it comes to becoming a more united country, a new survey from Nanos Research shows.

The survey, commissioned by CTV News, asked Canadians their opinions on whether Canada is on the right track to achieving two objectives: building a united country and creating prosperity for the future.

Half of those surveyed believed Canada is on the wrong track to uniting the country compared to 22 per cent who believe it is on the right one. Twenty-eight per cent were unsure.

Pessimism was strongest in the Prairies with 60 per cent believing Canada is on the wrong path, followed by Ontario (53.1 per cent), Quebec (44.8 per cent), B.C. (42 per cent) and the Atlantic provinces (40.2 per cent).

Men were more likely to believe Canada is on the wrong path at 55.4 per cent compared to women at 45 per cent.

The results show a generational divide also exists, with younger Canadians or those 18-34 more likely to say Canada is on the wrong track at 58.2 per cent, followed by those 35-54 (53.2 per cent) and 55 and older (41.7 per cent).

On the question of whether Canada is on track to create a more prosperous future, a plurality of survey respondents, 44 per cent, believe the country is heading in the wrong direction, while nearly one-quarter say Canada is on the right path and 32 per cent are unsure.

The Prairies felt strongest that Canada is on the wrong path at 56.8 per cent, with Ontario in second at 47.4 per cent, followed by the Atlantic provinces (44 per cent) and B.C. (40.2 per cent).

Quebecers were more evenly split on this question, with 29.7 per cent saying Canada is on the wrong track and 29 per cent believing it is on the right one.

Men were more likely to believe Canada is on the wrong path to creating future prosperity at 47 per cent compared to women at 40.8 per cent.

A majority of younger Canadians 18-34 also believe Canada is heading in the wrong direction at 51.8 per cent. Feelings were not as strong among Canadians 35-54 (45.9 per cent) and 55 and older (36.4 per cent).

METHODOLOGY

Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame (land- and cell-lines) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,002 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between June 30 and July 4, 2022 as part of an omnibus survey. Participants were randomly recruited by telephone using live agents and administered a survey online. The sample included both land- and cell-lines across Canada. The results were statistically checked and weighted by age and gender using the latest census information and the sample is geographically stratified to be representative of Canada.

Individuals randomly called using random digit dialling with a maximum of five call backs.

The margin of error for this survey is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

This study was commissioned by CTV News and the research was conducted by Nanos Research.

Note: Charts may not add up to 100 due to rounding.