Half of Canadians say the country is on the 'wrong track' to building unity: Nanos survey
Half of Canadians say the country is on the 'wrong track' to building unity: Nanos survey
More than twice as many people believe Canada is on the wrong track, as opposed to the right one, when it comes to becoming a more united country, a new survey from Nanos Research shows.
The survey, commissioned by CTV News, asked Canadians their opinions on whether Canada is on the right track to achieving two objectives: building a united country and creating prosperity for the future.
Half of those surveyed believed Canada is on the wrong track to uniting the country compared to 22 per cent who believe it is on the right one. Twenty-eight per cent were unsure.
Pessimism was strongest in the Prairies with 60 per cent believing Canada is on the wrong path, followed by Ontario (53.1 per cent), Quebec (44.8 per cent), B.C. (42 per cent) and the Atlantic provinces (40.2 per cent).
Men were more likely to believe Canada is on the wrong path at 55.4 per cent compared to women at 45 per cent.
The results show a generational divide also exists, with younger Canadians or those 18-34 more likely to say Canada is on the wrong track at 58.2 per cent, followed by those 35-54 (53.2 per cent) and 55 and older (41.7 per cent).
On the question of whether Canada is on track to create a more prosperous future, a plurality of survey respondents, 44 per cent, believe the country is heading in the wrong direction, while nearly one-quarter say Canada is on the right path and 32 per cent are unsure.
The Prairies felt strongest that Canada is on the wrong path at 56.8 per cent, with Ontario in second at 47.4 per cent, followed by the Atlantic provinces (44 per cent) and B.C. (40.2 per cent).
Quebecers were more evenly split on this question, with 29.7 per cent saying Canada is on the wrong track and 29 per cent believing it is on the right one.
Men were more likely to believe Canada is on the wrong path to creating future prosperity at 47 per cent compared to women at 40.8 per cent.
A majority of younger Canadians 18-34 also believe Canada is heading in the wrong direction at 51.8 per cent. Feelings were not as strong among Canadians 35-54 (45.9 per cent) and 55 and older (36.4 per cent).
METHODOLOGY
Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame (land- and cell-lines) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,002 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between June 30 and July 4, 2022 as part of an omnibus survey. Participants were randomly recruited by telephone using live agents and administered a survey online. The sample included both land- and cell-lines across Canada. The results were statistically checked and weighted by age and gender using the latest census information and the sample is geographically stratified to be representative of Canada.
Individuals randomly called using random digit dialling with a maximum of five call backs.
The margin of error for this survey is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
This study was commissioned by CTV News and the research was conducted by Nanos Research.
Note: Charts may not add up to 100 due to rounding.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rogers services restored for 'the vast majority' of customers, company says
After a day of service outages on Friday, Rogers said on Saturday morning that services have been restored for 'the vast majority' of its customers. The outage affected several mobile and internet services, banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.
Abe's death raises security questions as Japan mourns
A top police official on Saturday acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally, raising questions how could the attacker get so close behind him.
Half of Canadians say the country is on the 'wrong track' to building unity: Nanos survey
More than twice as many people believe Canada is on the wrong track, as opposed to the right one, when it comes to becoming a more united country, a new survey from Nanos Research shows.
Federal apology today for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War
Federal government and Armed Forces officials will be in Nova Scotia today to issue a formal apology for the treatment of Canada's only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.
How Japan's record on gun violence compares with other G7 nations
The assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shocked the nation of 125 million. But Japan still has one of the most stringent gun laws in the democratic world, where fewer than 10 people annually die from gun violence.
Majority of Canadians have no interest in international summer travel: Nanos survey
A new survey by Nanos Research shows three in five Canadians are not interested in travelling internationally this summer.
Canada to use traditional spelling of 'Turkiye' following UN move
The Canadian government has quietly changed the name of Turkey to the official Turkish spelling Turkiye in all official communications.
'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico, 'Paulie Walnuts,' dies at 79
Tony Sirico, who played the impeccably groomed mobster Paulie Walnuts in 'The Sopranos' and brought his tough-guy swagger to films including 'Goodfellas,' died Friday. He was 79.
Sri Lankan PM agrees to quit amid biggest political turmoil
Sri Lanka's prime minister agreed to resign on Saturday after party leaders in Parliament demanded both he and the embattled president step down on the day protesters stormed the president's residence and office in a fury over a worsening economic crisis.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Six ways to tell if your child is addicted to video games
As the pandemic keeps people indoors, children and youth are turning to video games at an alarming rate. Sometimes with grave consequences. W5 investigates how much is too much?
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Exclusive: Doctors tell W5 why they spoke out during the pandemic
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
Toronto
-
Rogers says service is back for most customers after outage
Interac says its services are fully available again after debit transactions were halted by a widespread Rogers network outage impacting mobile and network services across much of Canada.
-
Majority worries a fall COVID-19 wave could bring back restrictions: poll
More than half of Canadians are worried a fall wave of COVID-19 will prompt the return of significant restrictions to public life such as mask mandates, social distancing and reduced gathering sizes, a new Nanos poll suggests.
-
Friday's Lotto Max jackpot claimed by single winning ticket in BC
Someone in British Columbia is waking up $30.8 million richer.
Ottawa
-
Rogers services restored for 'the vast majority' of customers, company says
After a day of service outages on Friday, Rogers said on Saturday morning that services have been restored for 'the vast majority' of its customers. The outage affected several mobile and internet services, banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.
-
OPP investigating fatal crash in South Stormont
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 401 in South Stormont.
-
Here's who's playing Ottawa Bluesfest tonight
Country star Luke Combs will take the stage at Ottawa Bluesfest tonight for a sold-out show.
Barrie
-
One man transported to hospital after assault in Barrie Friday
Barrie police say one man was injured in an assault in the city's northeast end late Friday night.
-
One man arrested after Alliston robbery Friday
An Orangeville man is facing charges in connection to a robbery in Alliston Friday.
-
Fire tears through Gravenhurst home, displacing eight people
Multiple people have been displaced from their homes after an overnight fire in Gravenhurst.
Kitchener
-
Rogers services restored for 'the vast majority' of customers, company says
After a day of service outages on Friday, Rogers said on Saturday morning that services have been restored for 'the vast majority' of its customers. The outage affected several mobile and internet services, banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.
-
Six southwestern Ont. towns to see temporary emergency department closures next week
Staffing shortages are forcing temporary emergency department closures in six small southwestern Ontario towns next week as hospitals across the province grapple with high vacancy rates.
-
Welland man charged with impaired driving in connection to fatal Cambridge crash
Police have charged a 21-year-old Welland man with impaired driving in connection to a May 12 crash in Cambridge that killed two people.
London
-
Grey-Bruce Health Unit reports first confirmed case of monkeypox
The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the area on Saturday, but stresses the community risk remains “very low.”
-
Rogers services restored for 'the vast majority' of customers, company says
After a day of service outages on Friday, Rogers said on Saturday morning that services have been restored for 'the vast majority' of its customers. The outage affected several mobile and internet services, banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.
-
Friday's Lotto Max jackpot claimed by single winning ticket in BC
Someone in British Columbia is waking up $30.8 million richer.
Windsor
-
Thousands gather in Windsor to celebrate Eid Al-Adha
Thousands of Windsor Muslims gathered in the St. Denis Center at the University of Windsor Saturday morning to celebrate Eid Al-Adha, also known as the “Feast of Sacrifice.”
-
Leamington house fire under investigation
Leamington area OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s (OFM) office are investigating a Friday night house fire.
-
Rogers services restored for 'the vast majority' of customers, company says
After a day of service outages on Friday, Rogers said on Saturday morning that services have been restored for 'the vast majority' of its customers. The outage affected several mobile and internet services, banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.
Montreal
-
Rogers services restored for 'the vast majority' of customers, company says
After a day of service outages on Friday, Rogers said on Saturday morning that services have been restored for 'the vast majority' of its customers. The outage affected several mobile and internet services, banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.
-
Rogers outage affecting some Montreal municipal services
A massive Rogers network outage across Canada is causing problems with some municipal services in Montreal, including the city's 311 services and a high-profile bail hearing for fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
Quebec releases new vaccine guidelines as 7th wave begins
Quebec public health has unveiled new vaccination guidelines for Quebecers as the province wades into its seventh pandemic wave.
Atlantic
-
Federal apology today for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War
Federal government and Armed Forces officials will be in Nova Scotia today to issue a formal apology for the treatment of Canada's only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.
-
'No immediate danger': after 600,000 litres of gas leaks from Sydney Imperial Esso Station
Officials say there is no immediate danger to the public after a gas leak at the Imperial Esso Station tank farm in north end Sydney Friday afternoon.
-
Rogers outage impacts business, services in Halifax and nationwide
Toronto-based telecommunications company Rogers reported a cross-country network outage Friday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Rogers services restored for 'the vast majority' of customers, company says
After a day of service outages on Friday, Rogers said on Saturday morning that services have been restored for 'the vast majority' of its customers. The outage affected several mobile and internet services, banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.
-
Rogers outage hit local businesses and emergency services
The outage spread across services for cell phones, TV, and internet, with a big impact on the Interac payment system.
-
Mother charged with driving impaired while her kids were in the car: RCMP
Four impaired drivers in three days part of ‘disturbing trend’ according to RCMP
Calgary
-
Massive Stampede breakfast returns at Calgary's Chinook Centre
Western spirit is alive and well at Calgary's Chinook Centre on Saturday as thousands of people lined up for their share of free pancakes while enjoying all the fun Stampede has to offer.
-
'Greatly missed': Family of Falconridge shooting victim seeks support
After a 27-year-old Calgary man was gunned down in an incident earlier this week, his family is looking to the public to help them lay him to rest.
-
Environment Canada investigating Sundre, Alta. tornado as cleanup continues
Thursday's tornado south east of Sundre, Alta. left more than a 1.5 kilometre path of flattened property and trees, but no injuries.
Edmonton
-
Residents concerned after family of coyotes move into southeast Edmonton backyard
A pair of seniors in the Larkspur neighbourhood of southeast Edmonton have had a new family move in next door: three coyote pups and their mother.
-
'Sextortion' warning issued by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP
Police in Fort Saskatchewan are reminding Albertans about a damaging trend on the rise that uses social media to extort nude photos.
-
Peacock euthanized in Jasper National Park
After days of trying to capture the peacock, Parks Canada made the "difficult decision" to euthanize it on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Friday's Lotto Max jackpot claimed by single winning ticket in B.C.
A single winning ticket was drawn for Friday's $30.8 million Lotto Max jackpot.
-
'How can I be more clear?' B.C. health minister reiterates 'forceful' message on COVID-19 boosters
Health Minister Adrian Dix was asked Friday for his response to criticism that the province's messaging on the necessity of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses hasn't been "forceful" enough.
-
WhatsApp group with 'alleged racist comments' prompts investigation of Nelson police officers
The office tasked with investigating complaints about municipal police departments in British Columbia has released details on an ongoing investigation into the Nelson Police Department.
Politics
-
Brown axed to keep Conservative party 'beyond reproach,' top official tells members
The chair of the Conservatives' leadership election organizing committee says the party 'could not afford the risk' of having a candidate under investigation for breaking federal laws.
-
Federal apology today for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War
Federal government and Armed Forces officials will be in Nova Scotia today to issue a formal apology for the treatment of Canada's only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.
-
'Star power': Federal politicians use Calgary Stampede to lasso support from voters
Regardless of their political stripe, politicians into ride into the city for the Calgary Stampede each year, looking to lasso partisan support in the form of votes.
Health
-
Not a 'uniform experience': Women share their triumphs and concerns with accessing abortion in Canada
While several women reached out to CTVNews.ca to share the ease with which they were able to access abortion services in Canada, experts say availability varies widely depending on a number of factors, such as geography, race and socioeconomic status.
-
Intermittent fasting linked with less severe cases of COVID-19, study finds
Those who have regularly fasted intermittently for decades have a lower chance of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 compared to people who do not practice the eating plan, according to a new American study.
-
The next stage in the battle against COVID-19: bivalent vaccines
Several vaccine manufacturers are racing to develop formulas that take into account the more infectious Omicron variant now driving cases, while policymakers are laying the groundwork for another large-scale vaccine blitz.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossils of ancient predators with three eyes shed light on evolution of insects
Research based on a collection of fossils from the Burgess Shale shows a bizarre-looking animal with three eyes that sheds light on the evolution of the brain and head of insects and spiders.
-
Meta offering Facebook desktop version in Inuktitut
Facebook users can now use the desktop version of the social media platform in the Inuit language Inuktitut, Meta has announced.
-
Robots to the rescue: autonomous tech could help first responders enter disaster zones
New robots could help assess the dangers of disaster zones for emergency response teams.
Entertainment
-
The Weeknd tour stop in Toronto postponed due to outage: Rogers Centre
Thousands of fans were disappointed and dejected on Friday as they arrived at the Rogers Centre to learn the highly anticipated start of The Weeknd's world tour in his Toronto hometown was sidelined thanks to the nationwide Rogers network outage.
-
'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico, 'Paulie Walnuts,' dies at 79
Tony Sirico, who played the impeccably groomed mobster Paulie Walnuts in 'The Sopranos' and brought his tough-guy swagger to films including 'Goodfellas,' died Friday. He was 79.
-
Shawn Mendes postpones world tour for three weeks to focus on his mental health
Shawn Mendes says he's pausing his world tour for three weeks to focus on his mental health.
Business
-
Rogers services restored for 'the vast majority' of customers, company says
After a day of service outages on Friday, Rogers said on Saturday morning that services have been restored for 'the vast majority' of its customers. The outage affected several mobile and internet services, banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.
-
Suncor CEO and president Mark Little steps down
Suncor Energy Inc. chief executive Mark Little has stepped down as president and chief executive officer and resigned from its board of directors just one day after the company announced its oilsands operations have suffered another workplace fatality.
-
Twitter workers brace for more 'circus' after Elon Musk torpedoes deal
Twitter Inc employees expressed disbelief and exhaustion on Friday after billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said he was terminating a deal to buy the social media company in what could be the start of months of legal wrangling.
Lifestyle
-
Majority of Canadians have no interest in international summer travel: Nanos survey
A new survey by Nanos Research shows three in five Canadians are not interested in travelling internationally this summer.
-
How to find cheaper flights this year as airfares soar
For those who remain undeterred by the daunting lines and flight delays at Canadian airports, questions remain about how to save money on air travel amid mounting fuel costs and inflation.
-
Friday's Lotto Max jackpot claimed by single winning ticket in B.C.
A single winning ticket was drawn for Friday's $30.8 million Lotto Max jackpot.
Sports
-
TRANSCRIPT
TRANSCRIPT | 'I felt so ashamed': Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey says she was drugged after world championships
Mary-Sophie Harvey, a swimmer for the Canadian national team, is speaking out after she said she was drugged and injured on the final night of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest last weekend.
-
Abe impersonated 'Super Mario' to promote Tokyo Olympics
Despite his prominence as Japan's longest serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe may have enjoyed his biggest moment at the closing ceremony of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics before 70,000 at the city's renown Maracana stadium.
-
The other Elias Pettersson: Vancouver Canucks now have 2 players with the same name
The Vancouver Canucks used a third-round draft pick to pick up a second player named Elias Pettersson.
Autos
-
Gas prices under $2/L at some Metro Vancouver stations for the first time in months
Drivers in some parts of Metro Vancouver were able to fill up this morning for less than $2 per litre for the first time in months.
-
Gasoline prices drop as recession fears rise, refiner margins narrow
Gasoline prices dropped about 12 cents a litre overnight in Ontario and are down across much of Canada after a big dip in the price of crude oil this week that analysts say could be linked to recession fears.
-
Auto sales down 11.5 per cent in June from a year earlier
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says Canadian auto sales were down 11.5 per cent in June compared with a year earlier as supply challenges persist.