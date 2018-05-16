

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Quebec provincial police say an Alberta-based gymnastics coach is facing sexual assault charges in Montreal dating back to the 1980s and early '90s.

Michel Arsenault was arrested in Edmonton today by Quebec detectives and local authorities.

A provincial police spokeswoman says six alleged female victims have been identified and that Arsenault faces seven charges in all.

Audrey-Anne Bilodeau says the women were all between 10 and 20 at the time of the alleged crimes.

The 56-year-old Arsenault is expected to appear in a Montreal courtroom May 24.

Police have not ruled out other alleged victims elsewhere in the province.