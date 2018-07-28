Guy Turcotte won't appeal earlier decision on parole eligibility, lawyer says
Guy Turcotte leaves the courtroom at the Saint Jerome courthouse in Saint Jerome, Que., Saturday, December 5, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 28, 2018 10:26AM EDT
MONTREAL - Guy Turcotte's lawyer says his client will not pursue a bid to reduce the minimum number of years he must serve in prison for murdering his two young children.
Pierre Poupart says Turcotte will not appeal a June 28 decision by Quebec's Court of Appeal that upheld his parole eligibility.
The former cardiologist was found guilty in 2015 of second-degree murder and later sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years.
He fatally stabbed his three-year-old daughter Anne-Sophie and five-year-old son Olivier in 2009.
He was found not criminally responsible at his first trial and was sent to a psychiatric hospital in Montreal and released in December 2012.
An appeals court overturned that verdict and Turcotte had to stand trial again, where he was found guilty.
