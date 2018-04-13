Gunman says he went to Quebec mosque in 2017 to protect family from terrorists
Alexandre Bissonnette arrives at the court house in Quebec City on February 21, 2017. (Mathieu Belanger / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 13, 2018 1:58PM EDT
QUEBEC -- The gunman who killed six men as they prayed in Quebec City in 2017 told investigators he went to the mosque because he wanted to save lives and protect his family from terrorist attacks.
Alexandre Bissonnette made the comments to police while being questioned a day after the shooting.
The Crown entered a video of the interrogation into evidence today at Bissonnette's sentencing hearing.
Bissonnette talks in the video of numerous terrorist attacks in Europe as well as the 2014 shooting in Ottawa outside Parliament.
He says he wanted to do something about the attacks and was convinced his family was at risk.
Bissonnette, 28, says he lost control the day he shot the six men because he found out Canada was preparing to welcome more refugees.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- B.C. cops arrested in Cuba after assault allegation involving young Canadian: sources
- Butcher said 'sorry' after alleged killing, deceased officer says on video
- Gunman says he went to Quebec mosque in 2017 to protect family from terrorists
- Agreement ensures new Champlain Bridge to open in Montreal in December
- Three 'dry' areas in Nova Scotia to vote on whether to allow liquor sales