

Peter Goffin, The Canadian Press





MAPLE, Ont. -- A dramatic hostage situation at a bank north of Toronto ended abruptly on Wednesday when police killed a lone gunman.

No one else was injured but those inside the Royal Bank of Canada branch in Maple, Ont., were "definitely traumatized," said York region police Const. Andy Pattenden.

"We did have to use lethal force in order to gain control of that subject," Pattenden said.

Police raced to the scene after a call at about 1 p.m. and arrived at the branch to find a gunman as well as a number of other people inside, both staff and clients.

"Officers arriving on the scene were able to get some of those inside out to safety," Pattenden said. "It did turn into a hostage situation for us."

The bank is situated in a plaza along with a child-care centre, dentist office, drug store and other outlets. Police said many people were in the plaza at the time, and some reported being told to take cover as the drama unfolded. A negotiating team was brought in, to no avail.

Investigators were still in the process of clearing the bank and checking a vehicle to try to find out more about the man and his motivation.

Pattenden said he had no details on how many people were caught up in the bank or whether the man made any specific demands.

"I can't even tell you it was a robbery," Pattenden said. "(But) being in the bank with a gun was very threatening."

The plaza with the bank was cordoned off with police tape by Wednesday evening and many officers remained at the scene. At least a half dozen people who were in the bank at the time of the incident were taken to an ambulance bus nearby, many with white blankets wrapped around their shoulders.

In a statement, RBC said it was "extremely relieved" customers and employees were safe.

"Out of respect for our clients and employees who were involved in this incident, and the ongoing investigation, we will not be commenting further," the bank said.

The Special Investigations Unit, which investigates all deaths involving police, were called in.

-- with files from Colin Perkel in Toronto.