

The Canadian Press





BERWICK, N.S. -- Nova Scotia RCMP have confirmed there was gunfire earlier today after an officer pulled over a vehicle on a major highway in the Annapolis Valley.

Details remain sketchy, but the Mounties issued a statement saying the officer wasn't hurt and the driver fled into a wooded area near Berwick just after 4 a.m.

A 20-year-old male passenger remained inside the vehicle and was arrested without incident.

The officer called for backup, Highway 101 between Exits 15 and 16 was closed and the RCMP Emergency Response Team was called in, along with a police tracking dog.

Police say when the 26-year-old driver was later arrested, officers noticed he was suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect, who remains in custody, was taken to hospital and was later released.