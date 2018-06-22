Guilty verdicts in deaths of Edmonton store clerks
In this file photo, homicide detectives investigate at a Mac's convenience store in Edmonton on Friday, December 18, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Ulan
Published Friday, June 22, 2018
A 27-year-old man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two convenience store clerks in Edmonton.
On Friday, Laylin Delorme was found guilty of killing Karanpal Singh Bhangu, 35, and Ricky Cenabre, 41.
The two victims worked at a Mac’s convenience store in Edmonton. They were beaten and shot to death on Dec. 18, 2015 during a robbery.
Delorme is one of three people charged in connection with the crime.
Bhangu moved to Canada from India not long before his death, and Cenabre immigrated from the Philippines five years prior.
The verdict comes with an automatic life sentence.
Dellorme just lead away back into custody. Looks at his family in front row and says “i’m sorry”. They weep as they leave courtroom. #albertacourts— DavidEwasukCTV (@DavidEwasukCTV) June 22, 2018
