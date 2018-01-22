Guilty plea: Court told man left mother on floor for days before she died
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 22, 2018 12:15PM EST
WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg musician has admitted to letting his 89-year-old mother die on the floor of the home they shared after she fell out of bed.
Ron Siwicki pleaded guilty to one count of criminal negligence causing death, which carries a maximum life sentence, and is to face a sentencing hearing on June 26.
A brief statement of facts read by a Crown attorney says Siwicki's mother suffered from dementia and remained on the floor for days while Siwicki fed her nutritional supplement drinks.
Court heard the woman was covered in feces and urine, and eventually died.
Outside court, Siwicki's lawyer, Mike Cook, said his client's mother did not want to go to hospital, and Siwicki tried to care for her but became overwhelmed.
Cook says he will ask for Siwicki to be spared any time in custody, but he expects the Crown will disagree.
