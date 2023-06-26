Guangdong Jibaobao car seats recalled by Health Canada

Health Canada has issued a recall notice for Guangdong Jibaobao Children’s Products Co., Ltd. car seats, warning of injury hazards.

According to the notice issued on Monday, the recalled car seats are black with the model number kbh308, and were sold online at Temu.com.

The health agency says that the recalled products were manufactured in China, do not display Transport Canada’s National Safety Mark, and may have not been certified to meet the safety requirements of the Motor Vehicle Restraint Systems and Booster Seats Safety Regulations.

Health Canada warns against using these car seats due to the potentially increased risk of injury in case of a collision.

Between March 2023 and April 2023, nine of the recalled car seats were sold in Canada. However, as of June 16, there have been no reported incidents or injuries associated with recalled products, according to the notice.

The health agency urges consumers to “immediately” stop using the recalled products as they are illegal under provincial and territorial highway regulations. If you have an affected product, Health Canada advises safely disposing of it in a manner that prevents its future use and contacting the company for a refund.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.