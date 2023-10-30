Growing number of Canadians believe immigration levels too high: survey
A growing proportion of Canadians is sharing the belief that the current rate of immigration to Canada is too high, citing concerns about how newcomers might impact the availability of affordable housing.
This is one of the main findings of the latest Focus Canada public research survey conducted by the Toronto-based Environics Institute, the results of which were published in a report on Monday.
The finding reflects a dramatic shift since last year, when public support for immigration numbers stood at an all-time high. That high water mark capped a rising trend in favour of immigration that stretched back three decades, according to Environics.
"Canadians are still more likely to disagree than agree that immigration levels are too high, but the gap between these two opposing views has shrunk over the past 12 months, from 42 percentage points to just seven," the report reads.
SHIFT COINCIDES WITH HOUSING ANXIETY
This perspective shift has taken place across multiple segments of the population, the report states, but especially in Ontario and British Columbia, as well as among top income earners and first-generation Canadians.
It comes as Canadians report less satisfaction "with the direction of the country" and more pessimism about the state of the economy, according to the report, which cites inflation and the cost of living, along with housing affordability and interest rates, as the top issues facing the country.
Recent polling by Nanos Research also bears this out. Earlier in October, the firm revealed housing has become the second highest issue of concern among Canadian voters, closely following inflation.
Nanos' September survey found that the proportion of Canadians who think the country should bring in fewer immigrants had risen from 40 per cent in 2020 to 53 per cent as of September.
Against the backdrop of this shifting public sentiment, Canada reached a new milestone in 2023 when the country's population surpassed 40 million people. The number of people living in this country rose by more than one million in 2022, and Statistics Canada reports 98 per cent of that growth came from net international migration.
Amid this growth, paired with what many experts have labelled a housing crisis, the federal government is grappling with whether its current immigration targets are sustainable.
Last year, Ottawa said it aimed to admit 500,000 permanent residents annually by 2025. Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller is expected to reveal whether Canada plans to maintain that target when he releases the Immigration Levels Plan on Wednesday. On Tuesday, ahead of that release, Miller will unveil the Strategic Immigration Review report and a plan to improve Canada’s immigration system.
IMMIGRANTS STILL VALUED
One thing Environics' research demonstrates hasn't changed is what Canadians think about immigrants themselves, or their contributions to their communities and the country.
Many Canadians say they value the presence of immigrants in their local community and see benefits resulting from the multicultural diversity they bring, as well as their contribution to the economy and jobs. According to the report, immigration now accounts for virtually all of Canada’s net labour force growth.
"Few believe that immigrants make their community a worse place, and even within this group the perceived impact of newcomers on housing does not emerge as a principal complaint," the report reads.
"This suggests that Canadians’ recent concerns about immigration’s effect on housing is more a function of national and regional media narratives about a housing crisis than locally-based developments and direct experience."
METHODOLOGY
The Focus Canada survey is based on telephone interviews conducted via landline and cell phones with 2,002 Canadians between Sept. 4 and 17, 2023. A sample of this size drawn from the population produces results accurate to within plus or minus 2.2 percentage points in 19 out of 20 samples.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel deepens military assault in the northern Gaza Strip
Israel expanded its military assault deeper into the northern Gaza Strip as the UN and medical staff expressed fears over airstrikes hitting closer to hospitals, where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.
Conservatives go hard in the House on minister's 'elect more Liberals' carbon pricing comment
The federal government's handling of carve-outs to its carbon pricing plan dominated question period on Monday, seeing the Conservatives go hard at the Liberals over Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings' weekend comment about Western and Prairie provinces electing 'more Liberals' to have their voices heard.
Wickenheiser calls for neck protection at 'every level' after Johnson's death
Hayley Wickenheiser is calling for mandated neck protection at 'every level in hockey' after former NHL player Adam Johnson died from a cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday.
Indigenous group wants Buffy Sainte-Marie to lose 2018 Juno over ancestry doubts
A group of Indigenous women is calling for Buffy Sainte-Marie to lose her Juno Award for Indigenous album of the year, after a CBC story raised doubts about the singer's ancestry.
WATCH Why it's 'especially important' for older Canadians to get COVID-19 booster
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada according to recent data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and one infectious disease expert is highlighting the increased risk to seniors as a wave of infections rips through the population.
Federal Court dismisses applications against Trudeau's 2020 firearms ban
The Federal Court today dismissed a legal challenge to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's May 2020 regulations banning some 1,500 styles of firearms.
Smoke's Poutinerie founder, CEO Ryan Smolkin dead at 50
Smoke's Poutinerie Inc. says the founder of the fast-food chain has died.
Canadians in Lebanon 'should not rely' on the federal government for evacuations, Global Affairs warns
As the Israel-Hamas war threatens to widen into other regions, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) says the government is not guaranteeing assisted departure for citizens who may want to leave Lebanon and is again encouraging immediate evacuation via commercial flights.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia? Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
W5 Ferraris worth nearly $1M seized from Edmonton men linked to Pivot Airlines drug-smuggling scandal
Two Edmonton men at the centre of an international cocaine-trafficking scandal that led to the detainment of a Canadian airline crew in the Dominican Republic last year are back in the spotlight. They're facing numerous charges after police seized a pair of stolen Ferraris worth roughly $1 million.
Toronto
-
Letter claiming Ontario migrant workers treated like 'animals' under review by federal government
The Jamaican government visited a number of Ontario farms last week after migrant workers claimed they were required to work “like animals” in an open letter currently under review by the Canadian government.
-
-
Bus driver charged in Mississauga crash that left 1 woman dead, several injured: police
A 49-year-old bus driver is facing criminal charges in connection with a deadly bus crash in Mississauga last summer.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa will need to choose: new dump or new incinerator to meet garbage needs
City staff say a new landfill or alternate technology, such as an incinerator, will be required to manage Ottawa's future garbage needs.
-
Gatineau, Que. teen accused of stealing running car with sleeping child inside
Ottawa police say a 16-year-old from Gatineau, Que. is facing charges after a car with a sleeping child in the back seat was stolen from a parking lot on Carling Avenue.
-
Four cars hit moose on Ontario highway
Ontario Provincial Police say four vehicles were involved in striking a moose on Highway 416
Barrie
-
Barrie academy for children with autism will double capacity with move to larger facility
A private school specializing in supporting children on the autism spectrum is expanding operations with a new facility in central Barrie, and becoming the only school of its kind in northern Ontario.
-
Driver allegedly over 3x legal alcohol limit stopped for going 40km/h on Hwy 400
Police arrested a driver travelling very slowly along Highway 400 on Sunday morning south of Barrie.
-
Attempted murder charges laid after vicious attack in Shelburne, Ont.
A vicious middle-of-the-night attack has left a victim with serious injuries.
Kitchener
-
Another Christmas market affected after organizer loses vendor deposits to gambling
A second holiday market in Waterloo Region has been impacted after the organizer lost vendor deposits through gambling.
-
Brantford police investigating assaults, seek suspect information from public
Brantford police are appealing for information after two people were assaulted Friday.
-
Local group hosts day of action to shine a light on affordable housing concerns
Around 15 people rallied in Uptown Waterloo Monday afternoon as part of a nationwide day of action bringing awareness to concerns surrounding affordable housing.
London
-
Juror released from Veltman trial for COVID diagnosis
The jury hearing the case against Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is now down to 13 members after a juror was released from Windsor’s Superior Court Monday morning.
-
15-year-old girl among those charged with drug trafficking: London police
A teen girl is among three people facing drug trafficking charges after cocaine was seized during the execution of a search warrant over the weekend in west London.
-
London police investigating two separate weekend shooting incidents
Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying potential suspects after two separate shooting incidents were reported in the east and west ends of the city over the weekend.
Windsor
-
Two people charged more than one year after infant's death
Two people have been charged with manslaughter and failure to provide the necessities of life about one year after the death of an infant in Windsor.
-
Stolen truck used to smash into drive-up ATM machine, police say
Windsor police have arrested a man who allegedly used a stolen truck to crash through a drive-up ATM machine.
-
Police promised witness protection for identifying shooter in Windsor murder: former co-accused testimony
After walking back on her original story, a witness in a murder trial relating to a downtown shooting five years ago returned to the stand saying she thought she would be offered ‘a deal’ to identify the accused.
Montreal
-
Students protest Quebec's tuition hikes in downtown Montreal
Hundreds of university students are forgoing their classes and gather in downtown Montreal Monday afternoon to protest Quebec's tuition hike for out-of-province undergraduates.
-
Canada to deport Montreal man facing death sentence in Egypt
An Egyptian refugee claimant in Montreal says the Canadian government is deporting him to face a death sentence at the hands of the Egyptian legal system.
-
NDG to bring back controversial bike path project
Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough is bringing back its controversial bike path project.
Atlantic
-
N.S. police issue alert about 'dangerous man' allegedly involved in hit and run
Nova Scotia RCMP is searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a hit and run on Monday.
-
Emergency alert cancelled in Nova Scotia after axe assault suspect arrested: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a suspect who assaulted someone with an axe in Pictou County Monday morning has been arrested.
-
Special weather statement issued across the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Maritimes.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man sentenced in 'puzzling and disturbing' murder of woman
A Manitoba man convicted in a 'puzzling and disturbing' murder of a 20-year-old woman who had been out with friends the night she was fatally shot has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.
-
Manitoba has second-lowest number of doctors per capita in Canada: report
A new report finds Manitoba has the second-lowest number of doctors per capita in the country, with additional data showing the province has a ‘significant’ retention risk for the majority of its remaining physician population.
-
City tallying up more costs of landfill blockades
The city is tallying up further costs caused by several blockades at Brady Landfill.
Calgary
-
Calgary lifts outdoor water restrictions, encourages residents to be 'efficient'
Calgary is lifting city-wide outdoor water restrictions put into place this summer.
-
Approach to energy costs, transition outlined in Alta. throne speech
Energy was a major theme in Alberta's throne speech as the governing United Conservative Party acknowledged the high cost of electricity while signalling strategies it will pursue to improve affordability and modernize the province's power grid.
-
Eleven-year-old boy missing in downtown Calgary; police ask public for help finding him
An 11-year-old boy went missing in Calgary's downtown, and both his family and police are hoping you can help find him.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE Alberta legislature resumes with promise of referendum on new taxes
Government house leader Joseph Schow has said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is to run until early December.
-
Edmonton day home operator convicted of making and possessing child pornography
A man who ran an unlicensed day home in southeast Edmonton has been convicted of making and possessing child pornography.
-
Crash south of Edmonton leaves man with life-threatening injuries
A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash involving farm equipment on the weekend.
Vancouver
-
Condition of woman who was critically injured by Tesla crashing into restaurant has 'greatly improved': Richmond RCMP
Impairment has been ruled out in a case where a new driver in a Tesla crashed through the window of a Richmond restaurant, critically injuring a woman inside.
-
BC Ferries says Monday sailings to proceed as scheduled, staff shortage 'resolved'
BC Ferries says five sailings that were at risk of cancellation due to a lack of available staff Monday will proceed as scheduled.
-
Impaired driving suspect fled scene, left injured woman behind in Aldergrove: RCMP
An allegedly impaired driver crashed into a community policing office in the Fraser Valley and fled the scene, leaving an injured woman in the vehicle, according to authorities.
Politics
-
-
Palestinian, Israeli advocates in Ottawa reject temporary pauses in Gaza fight
A temporary respite from Israel-Hamas hostilities should not be Canada's focus, Israeli and Palestinian advocates argued separately on Parliament Hill Monday, even as the Canadian government continued to push for 'humanitarian pauses.'
-
Fiscal and monetary policy rowing in opposite directions, Macklem says
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says fiscal and monetary policy are rowing in opposite directions, making it harder to bring inflation down.
Health
-
Ontario lowering age for regular breast cancer screenings to 40
Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection.
-
Canada expands drug strategy to prevent more overdoses, provide additional services
The federal government is expanding its drug and substance use strategy to try to save more lives and provide more services to people disproportionately affected by Canada's overdose crisis.
-
WATCH
Sci-Tech
-
In early 2029, Earth will likely lock into breaching key warming threshold, scientists calculate
In a little more than five years -- sometime in early 2029 -- the world will likely be unable to stay below the internationally agreed temperature limit for global warming if it continues to burn fossil fuels at its current rate, a new study says.
-
Is life on 'scorching wasteland' Venus possible? Scientists say maybe there once was
Researchers discovered Venus' tectonic plate shift happened at the same time as Earth's, raising questions about whether life on the planet existed at some point.
-
Biden wants to move fast on AI safeguards and will sign an executive order to address his concerns
President Joe Biden on Monday will sign a sweeping executive order to guide the development of artificial intelligence -- requiring industry to develop safety and security standards, introducing new consumer protections and giving federal agencies an extensive to-do list to oversee the rapidly progressing technology.
Entertainment
-
'The One Where We All Lost a Friend': Canadian TV critic on Matthew Perry’s legacy
A television history expert shares his insights on the impact and legacy of late actor Matthew Perry.
-
-
Justin Trudeau, Tom Green, Ottawa Senators pay tribute to Matthew Perry
Public figures are sharing tributes to Matthew Perry, 54, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.
Business
-
Oil prices could reach 'uncharted waters' if the Israel-Hamas war escalates, the World Bank says
The World Bank reported Monday that oil prices could be pushed into "uncharted waters" if the violence between Israel and Hamas intensifies, which could result in increased food prices worldwide.
-
-
Passenger rights overhaul will barely dent bottom line, Air Canada says
Air Canada says the country's passenger rights overhaul will hardly hurt its bottom line.
Lifestyle
-
This Montreal kid turned his wheelchair into the Mars Rover for Halloween
Halloween is Emile Laliberte's favourite holiday. Since he was young, he always took great pride in his costumes, but this year's is truly out of this world. 'It's incredible,' said the beaming 15-year-old Laliberte, who will take to the neighbourhood streets this Halloween in a special-made Mars Rover costume.
-
Maritime photographers chase vibrant fall colours
Some people chase storms. In the Maritimes right now photographers, videographers and drone pilots are chasing the fall colours.
-
Canadians split down the middle on handing out Halloween candy: survey
Forty-eight per cent of the 1,521 adults who completed the online Leger survey said they would be handing out candy, while 46 per cent said they would opt out and six per cent were undecided.
Sports
-
-
FIFA bans Luis Rubiales of Spain for 3 years for kiss and misconduct at Women's World Cup final
FIFA banned ousted former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from the sport for three years on Monday for misconduct at the Women's World Cup final where he forcibly kissed a player on the lips at the trophy ceremony.
-
French government says 9 people detained after violent attack on Lyon soccer team buses
French police have detained nine people and are searching for other suspects after a violent attack on buses carrying the Lyon soccer team and fans left coach Fabio Grosso with a head injury and forced the postponement of its game at Marseille, the interior minister said Monday.
Autos
-
UAW and Stellantis reach tentative contract deal as union adds strike at Tennessee GM factory
Jeep maker Stellantis reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Saturday as it escalated strikes against General Motors by adding a plant in Tennessee.
-
General Motors and Stellantis in talks with United Auto Workers to reach deals that mirror Ford's
General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are meeting with United Auto Workers bargainers Thursday to see if they can reach a contract agreement that mirrors a deal signed with crosstown rival Ford.
-
Autoworkers reach a deal with Ford, a breakthrough toward ending strikes against Detroit automakers
The United Auto Workers union said Wednesday it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford that could be a breakthrough toward ending the nearly six-week-old strikes against Detroit automakers.