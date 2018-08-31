

CTVNews.ca Staff





A massive sinkhole in Nova Scotia has grown approximately five square metres in the past two days and a nearby charitable organization is feeling the pinch.

The Lions Club in Oxford, N.S., a town located approximately 164 kilometres north of Halifax, is right next to a 38-metre-by-29-metre sinkhole that has captivated a province and has forced the cancellation of several events the group had planned.

"Everything we make with the Lions Club goes back into the community and we want that to continue,” Bruce Selkirk, a Lions Club member, told CTV Atlantic. “It's going to be more difficult to raise funds without the use of parking lot and the building."

The Cumberland County Emergency Management Office says more than a metre of the Lions Club parking lot has already been swallowed into the hole with cracks in the pavement continuing to grow.

With a report from CTV Atlantic's Kate Walker