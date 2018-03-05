

The Canadian Press





LIVERPOOL, N.S. -- After another weekend of storm surges battering Nova Scotia's south shore, there are rising concerns from some municipal politicians and citizens about the need for provincial help adapting to climate change.

The mayor of the Region of Queens Municipality said in an interview that the frequency of the flooding of his city's waterfront parking lot and an adjacent street at high tide has been growing, along with surges that creep into local businesses.

David Dagley, 66, says with the water about a third of a metre above normal levels in recent flooding, it's causing temporary closures and repeated cleanups of businesses and shops along Water Street.

He said decades ago, the routine was one storm surge a year, but there have been three recent events within a year.

Meanwhile, powerful waves have been consistently battering a coastal causeway at Mersey Point /Western Head, with local photographers taking shots of the cement seawall being toppled by waves.

Dagley says the local council will seek out expert advice on how to reduce the flow of water onto the main street, and will eventually need help from the province for the "significant" cost of keeping the sea from further damaging the waterfront.

Highway 207 at Lawrencetown Beach on the province's eastern shore was re-opened Monday afternoon after intermittent closures because of storm surges and debris.