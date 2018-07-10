

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- A group that tracks media reports of the killing of women and girls says there were 78 victims of femicide across Canada in the first half of this year.

A report from the Canadian Femicide Observatory for Justice and Accountability lists the victims by age, location and name, where possible.

But in some cases, names are missing.

The observatory says that's because there has been a growing trend in some places not to identify homicide victims.

Of the 78 victims counted, the report lists a dozen as Indigenous.

But the authors note such cases are under counted because media reports, on which the numbers are based, don't always identify homicide victims as Indigenous.