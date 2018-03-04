Group of masked, black-clad people dubbed 'The Ungovernables' trash Hamilton
A Hamilton police cruiser is featured in this file photo. (Andrew Collins)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 4, 2018 10:21AM EST
HAMILTON -- Police say a group of about 30 people declaring themselves "The Ungovernables" roamed Hamilton Saturday night, damaging vehicles and store windows and then shedding clothing as they fled.
Police say the people -- dressed in black with their faces covered -- allegedly set off fireworks, damaged vehicles and threw rocks at store windows.
They say the group carried a banner that read "We Are The Ungovernables."
They say officers were sent to the area, and the group dispersed, many "discarding their clothing as they fled."
There were no reported injuries, but a number of storefronts had their windows broken.
Investigators say they're looking for witnesses.
