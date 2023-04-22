Group calls on Canada to create sponsor program for family fleeing war-torn Sudan
A Canadian trapped in the middle of an escalating war in Sudan blamed his home government on Saturday for his harrowing three-day journey out of the war-torn country, saying Ottawa has failed to provide stranded residents with a clear evacuation plan.
Hisham Mohamed, 49, was due to fly home to Welland, Ont., on April 18 but saw his flight cancelled amid growing violence between Sudan's army and the rival paramilitary force known as the Rapid Support Forces.
He decided to make the dangerous trek out of the Sudanese capital of Khartoum after facing the prospect of running out of food and water.
Mohamed said he signed up with the Global Affairs registry of Canadian citizens the same day the fighting started one week ago, but didn't hear anything further. After calling Global Affairs Canada daily for three or four days, he was only advised to seek shelter.
"After the fourth call with them, I decided they're not gonna do anything," Mohamed said in a telephone interview from the border between Sudan and Egypt. "That's when I made my decision to make a move and try to get out of Khartoum and eventually out of Sudan."
The ride to Egypt is typically seven hours but took Mohamed three days. He said the journey involved buses, pickup trucks and small vehicles, as well as an overnight stay in one location.
"Whatever you get, you just take it," Mohamed said. "But thank God, safely I made it."
The Sudanese army said Saturday it was co-ordinating efforts to evacuate foreign citizens and diplomats from four countries as fighting spilled into a second week.
Army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan said he would facilitate the evacuation of American, British, Chinese and French citizens and diplomats from Sudan after speaking with the leaders of several countries that had requested help. The White House did not immediately confirm the military's report.
Several foreign countries, including Canada, have struggled to repatriate their citizens -- many of whom are trapped in their homes as food supplies dwindle.
Global Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Canadians would receive evacuation help from Sudan, and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has previously said Canada had no way of helping trapped citizens escape the fighting. Flights have been grounded for days, and most major airports have become dangerous battlegrounds.
Mohamed, a married father of four from Ontario's Niagara region, said even his family discouraged him from making the trip.
"But I said, OK, if I'm gonna die, let me try dying while I'm trying to escape instead of here trying to get water and they shoot me or something," he said. "Might as well just try to get out and maybe I'm lucky, that's how I came to this decision."
Meanwhile, the head of a Sudanese Canadian community organization said his group is calling on the federal government to create a program for community members seeking to sponsor family who are either stuck in Sudan or have fled to nearby bordering countries.
Ashraf alTahir, president of the Sudanese Canadian Communities Association, says the umbrella organization of groups based across the country wrote to Joly and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday. He said members of the diaspora are prepared to pay any associated costs, but need the government to put a program in place. They also called for an evacuation plan and humanitarian aid.
"As we speak right now there is no safe place," AlTahir said. "No one can tell the exact number of deaths right now, the death toll is increasing in astronomical numbers."
Estimates from the World Health Organization put the number of casualties at more than 400 so far.
AlTahir said his organization has heard from Canadians who are rationing water to stop from going outside and are trying to stay safe. Others are making an effort to flee.
"But up until now there is no action plan in place, no one is clear," alTahir said. "So people, they started to take this stuff on their shoulders to flee to nearby countries."
AlTahir said he fears the situation in Sudan could turn into another genocide like the one Rwanda saw in 1994, adding western governments must not abandon the people of Sudan.
"We are asking the Canadian government and the international community to take their responsibility in protecting and defending the civilians," alTahir said.
The federal government announced late Friday it had sent members of its Global Affairs Standing Rapid Deployment Team to Djibouti due to the volatile and rapidly deteriorating situation in Sudan. Joly said Canada's embassy in Khartoum has temporarily suspended in-person operations, but the team can provide emergency response, co-ordination, consular assistance and logistical support.
The federal government said the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces are also planning for contingencies but gave no further details.
Global Affairs Canada said Saturday there are 1,596 Canadians known to be in Sudan, but the number is only an estimate as registration is voluntary. AlTahir said his organization is also gathering data on community members stuck in the country to help with any evacuation efforts.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2023.
With files from The Associated Press.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MINI INVESTIGATION
MINI INVESTIGATION | Company refuses to refund part because of a missing box, until W5 steps in
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Group calls on Canada to create sponsor program for family fleeing war-torn Sudan
A Canadian trapped in the middle of an escalating war in Sudan blamed his home government on Saturday for his harrowing three-day journey out of the war-torn country, saying Ottawa has failed to provide stranded residents with a clear evacuation plan.
PSAC, Treasury Board president blame each other for the pace of contract talks
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier and the head of the Public Service Alliance of Canada pointed blame at each other for the slow pace of contract talks, as negotiations resumed on Saturday afternoon in an attempt to end the strike by 155,000 public service workers.
'Hugely important': Former defence ministers and spy chief urge government to prioritize defence
More than 60 former military, security and political officials are renewing calls for the federal government to increase its defence spending, amid reports the prime minister privately told NATO allies Canada will never meet its spending commitment of two per cent of GDP on defence.
Bank of Canada interest rate pause could force landlords to sell properties: experts
The Bank of Canada’s decision to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday could put financial pressure on landlords and leave renters vulnerable, experts say.
2 dead, 12 injured in Madrid restaurant fire
Two people died and 12 others were injured in a fire at a restaurant in the Spanish capital Madrid, emergency services said on Saturday.
Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham earn promotion after winning National League title
Wrexham secured promotion to the fourth tier of English soccer on Saturday, achieving the first part of the dream of celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob. Wrexham clinches the National League title with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood.
Young metal detectorist discovers 1,000-year-old Viking coins in Denmark
A young girl in Denmark made an astounding discovery with a metal detector last fall when she found nearly 300 silver coins that date back to the 980s, making them over 1000 years old.
She signed up to live on a cruise ship for 3 years. Here's why
Life at Sea Cruises is selling places on board the MV Gemini, which sets sail from Istanbul on Nov. 1 on an epic global journey that will take in most of the planet's prime cruising destinations.
N.S. man’s incredible weight loss journey gets support from Arnold Schwarzenegger
A Nova Scotia man’s weight loss journey has attracted the attention of Arnold Schwarzenegger.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
MINI INVESTIGATION | Company refuses to refund part because of a missing box, until W5 steps in
As part of an ongoing series of mini investigations that don't make it to air, W5 executive producer Derek Miller helps out a woman who was refused a refund by a company, because of a missing cardboard box. Read about it on CTVNews.ca.
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 asbestos investigation triggers water testing in Alberta municipality
Medicine Hat, Alta. will begin testing for asbestos due to "community concerns" following a CTV W5 investigation that showed the presence of fibres in the tap water of two Canadian cities.
Company refuses to pay senior what it owes for seven years. Until W5 steps in
W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
Toronto
-
Toronto Pearson's most recent gold heist, wasn't its first. Here's what happened then
The multi-million-dollar heist that happened at Toronto Pearson International Airport this week is not the first of its kind to take place on their grounds.
-
Ontario unveils new provincial park near Toronto
The Ontario government says it is pushing forward with plans to create Ontario's first urban provincial park.
-
'This is your medal': Toronto man gives Boston Marathon medal to first-time marathoner
When Toronto-based Kevin Curnock laced up for the Boston Marathon, he was ready.
Ottawa
-
PSAC, Treasury Board president blame each other for the pace of contract talks
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier and the head of the Public Service Alliance of Canada pointed blame at each other for the slow pace of contract talks, as negotiations resumed on Saturday afternoon in an attempt to end the strike by 155,000 public service workers.
-
Flood levels reaching 2017 levels in Ottawa Valley
Levels on the Ottawa River in the Whitewater Region Township in the Ottawa Valley are reaching levels comparable to water levels seen in 2017, according to the local mayor.
-
Pedestrian struck by driver allegedly fleeing police in Westboro dies in hospital, SIU says
The Special Investigations Unit says a 46-year-old man struck by a car that was allegedly fleeing from police officers died in hospital on Friday.
Barrie
-
Family and friends pay tribute to Jersey Mitchell with car rally
Around 50 cars from across the province attended a car rally to honour Jersey Mitchell on Saturday.
-
Highway 400 crash kills driver in Georgian Bay Township
Provincial police were called to the crash on Highway 400, north of Crooked Bay Road, at around 7:14 a.m. on Saturday.
-
Early morning fire destroys home in Essa Township
Fire crews were called to the fire on 6th line, between Highway 89 and 5th Sideroad, at around 5:30 a.m.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 ICU admissions hit zero for first time in six months in Waterloo region
For the first time in months, hospitals in Waterloo region don’t have COVID-19 patients in their Intensive Care Units.
-
One dead after four-vehicle Hwy. 403 crash in Brant County
A four-vehicle crash on Hwy. 403 has resulted in the death of one person from Woodstock.
-
Big night for Kitchener Rangers, Elmira native at 2023 OHL draft
It was a big night for the Kitchener Rangers and an Elmira-born player at the 2023 OHL Draft.
London
-
Police presence in Port Stanley Saturday
A police presence in Port Stanely was captured by a viewer Saturday afternoon.
-
One dead after four-vehicle Hwy. 403 crash in Brant County
A four-vehicle crash on Hwy. 403 has resulted in the death of one person from Woodstock.
-
London Knights draft ‘elite player’ as schedule released for Western Conference Final
The London Knights will begin their Western Conference Final at home on April 28 against the Sarnia Sting.
Windsor
-
’Our skills are perishable’: Local first responders take to Detroit River to practice for the real thing
A large-scale, multi-agency marine training exercise occurred on the Detroit River in Windsor on Saturday.
-
Essex organ donor recipient uses ‘second chance at life’ to save others
Twenty-year-old Kaidyn Blair is using his ‘second chance at life’ to make sure no else has to die while waiting for an organ transplant.
-
Debate over feeding stray cats: Neighbour concerned about poop problem
The neighbour of a LaSalle couple fined for feeding stay cats is sharing her side of the story.
Montreal
-
Small plane crashes into 2 homes south of Montreal; 2 men in critical condition
Quebec provincial police say two men are in critical condition after their small plane crashed into two houses south of Montreal early Friday evening.
-
Montreal police investigating after video shows car drive into traffic signaller on closed street
Montreal police say they are investigating after a video posted on social media showed a driver trying to force their way into a traffic signaller down a closed street.
-
Spring floods: West Island community steps up to protect neighbours
Phase one of the spring flood response in Pierrefonds-Roxboro finished on Saturday after dozens of volunteers stepped up to help their neighbours.
Atlantic
-
Residents of rural N.S. town frustrated as sole community bank closes
A public meeting between residents of Louisbourg, N.S., and the Royal Bank of Canada resolved very little when it comes to keeping the only financial institution in the community open.
-
One of the last of his generation, Second World War vet in New Brunswick dies
Angus Hamilton, who served as a radar technician in Southeast Asia during the Second World War and returned home to a successful career in the civil service and academia, has died in Fredericton at the age of 100.
-
All Aboard: Anticipated record-breaking cruise ship season underway in Halifax
The first cruise ship of the season sailed into Halifax Saturday morning. In total, more than 190 ships will visit Halifax this season, carrying a record number of passengers that is expected to exceed 325,000.
Winnipeg
-
Golden Knights spoil Jets spirited comeback with 5-4 win in double OT
Michael Amadio scored 3:40 into the second overtime period to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday that gave them a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.
-
One dead, two in hospital after south Perimeter crash: RCMP
One person is dead and two others seriously injured after a head-on crash on the south Perimeter Highway Friday night.
-
Wildlife Haven hosts baby shower for animals
A Manitoba wildlife sanctuary is celebrating the arrival of spring and the new baby animals that come with it.
Calgary
-
PSAC, Treasury Board president blame each other for the pace of contract talks
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier and the head of the Public Service Alliance of Canada pointed blame at each other for the slow pace of contract talks, as negotiations resumed on Saturday afternoon in an attempt to end the strike by 155,000 public service workers.
-
3 people hospitalized in Airdrie crash; medical issue being investigated as factor
A medical issue may have been the reason a driver crashed into several vehicles in Airdrie Saturday afternoon, police say.
-
Gun shots interrupt spring morning in northeast Calgary
A warm spring morning in northeast Calgary was disrupted by the sounds of gunfire Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Oilers seek more goals, fewer penalties in Game 4 of playoff series versus Kings
Goals have been harder to come by in the playoffs for the NHL's most prolific team, but Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft believes that dam will break.
-
Alberta Energy Regulator: Suncor has reported dead birds at oilsands tailings pond
The Alberta Energy Regulator says it is investigating after Suncor reported the discovery of dozens of dead birds at an oilsands tailings pond.
-
Wood-carving show returns after 3-year hiatus, hoping to reinvigorate interest in craft
For the first time in three years, the Northern Alberta Wood Carvers Association is hosting a show this weekend, which organizers say is not only a chance to show off their work but also build participation in the craft back up.
Vancouver
-
Vaisakhi Parade returns after three-year hiatus, welcoming half-a-million attendees.
The Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade made its triumphant return Saturday after a three-year pandemic pause.
-
Parents of Okanagan man who died after being tasered by police file civil lawsuit
Three and a half years after they made the agonizing decision to pull their son off life support, Kevin and Kathy Donnelly have filed a civil lawsuit hoping to finally get answers about his death.
-
One dead after Burnaby motorcycle crash: RCMP
One motorcyclist has died after a collision in Burnaby on Saturday morning, RCMP say.
Politics
-
PSAC, Treasury Board president blame each other for the pace of contract talks
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier and the head of the Public Service Alliance of Canada pointed blame at each other for the slow pace of contract talks, as negotiations resumed on Saturday afternoon in an attempt to end the strike by 155,000 public service workers.
-
'Hugely important': Former defence ministers and spy chief urge government to prioritize defence
More than 60 former military, security and political officials are renewing calls for the federal government to increase its defence spending, amid reports the prime minister privately told NATO allies Canada will never meet its spending commitment of two per cent of GDP on defence.
-
Federal labour board raises concerns about 'major irregularities' in PSAC strike vote
The federal labour relations board raised 'significant concerns' about 'major irregularities' in the strike vote by 120,000 federal public servants, but has ruled the issues would not have changed the results.
Health
-
Health Canada approves new antibody drug to help prevent serious RSV in babies
Health Canada has approved a new antibody drug to help protect babies from serious illness caused by respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Nirsevimab, also known by its brand name Beyfortus, was authorized on April 19. It was developed by AstraZeneca and Sanofi.
-
For transgender kids, a frantic rush for treatment amid bans
Republican lawmakers across the country are banning gender-affirming care for minors. Restrictions have gone into effect in eight states this year -- including conservative Utah and South Dakota -- and are slated to in at least nine more by next year.
-
How safe is the abortion pill compared with other common drugs
Data analyzed by CNN shows mifepristone is even safer than some common, low-risk prescription drugs, including penicillin and Viagra. There were five deaths associated with mifepristone use for every 1 million people in the US who have used the drug since its approval in 2000.
Sci-Tech
-
Young metal detectorist discovers 1,000-year-old Viking coins in Denmark
A young girl in Denmark made an astounding discovery with a metal detector last fall when she found nearly 300 silver coins that date back to the 980s, making them over 1000 years old.
-
'A dopamine slot machine': Study explores how TikTok can impact mental health
New research from the University of Minnesota explores how TikTok's algorithm can have both positive and negative impacts on users' mental health.
-
If people even suspect you're using AI to respond to messages, it can have a negative impact: study
A new study has found that while generative artificial intelligence can improve efficiency and positivity, it can also have negative social consequences that impact the way that people express themselves and see others in conversations.
Entertainment
-
'Farewell...you comedy genius': Dame Edna creator Barry Humphries dies in Sydney at 89
Tony Award-winning comedian Barry Humphries, internationally renowned for his garish stage persona Dame Edna Everage, a condescending and imperfectly-veiled snob whose evolving character has delighted audiences over seven decades, has died. He was 89.
-
Shannen Doherty files for divorce after 11-year marriage
Actor Shannen Doherty of hit shows 'Charmed' and 'Beverly Hills, 90210' has filed for divorce from her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, after 11 years of marriage, her representative says.
-
Chevalier, or the so-called 'Black Mozart,' had a fascinating life. Now it's at the heart of a movie
More than 200 years after his death, Joseph Bologne's remarkable story is finally reaching mainstream audiences through 'Chevalier,' a film based on his life.
Business
-
Bank of Canada interest rate pause could force landlords to sell properties: experts
The Bank of Canada’s decision to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday could put financial pressure on landlords and leave renters vulnerable, experts say.
-
Bud Light exec takes leave after boycott calls, reports say
The marketing executive who oversaw a partnership between Bud Light and a transgender influencer is taking a leave of absence after it snowballed into cries for boycotts from some angry customers, according to media reports.
-
PSAC strike could push air passenger complaints processing beyond 18 months
The strike by federal civil servants could mean passengers who filed complaints with the country's airline regulator could face even longer processing times.
Lifestyle
-
She signed up to live on a cruise ship for 3 years. Here's why
Life at Sea Cruises is selling places on board the MV Gemini, which sets sail from Istanbul on Nov. 1 on an epic global journey that will take in most of the planet's prime cruising destinations.
-
Burger King's secret weapon against McDonald's is the Whopper
In September, Burger King announced a $400 million plan to improve the chain, which was lagging behind competitors after making operational missteps during the pandemic, like adding complicated new food items at a time when most chains were slimming menus down.
-
13-year-old boy banned from theme park for a year after getting stuck in the claw machine
Unnamed 13-year-old climbed into a claw machine, called the "Cosmic XL Bonus Game," at Carowinds amusement park at around 2 p.m. on April 16 and became stuck, according to an email sent to CNN by Carowinds
Sports
-
Wild aim to keep edge on Stars; Eriksson Ek's status unclear
The Minnesota Wild have delivered a forceful and punishing performance to take the lead in their first-round NHL playoff series with the Dallas Stars.
-
76ers finish sweep of Nets without Embiid in 96-88 win
Tobias Harris had 25 points and 12 rebounds, and the 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-88 to complete a sweep and become the first team to reach the second round of the playoffs.
-
Durant scores 31, Suns beat Clippers 112-100 for 3-1 lead
Durant scored 31 points, Booker added 30 and Paul bounced back big in the fourth quarter of a 112-100 victory over the Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers on Saturday for the Suns to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.
Autos
-
'Park outside': GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk
General Motors is recalling certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks for model year 2019 or later, following the discovery of a potential leak in brake fluid that could result in a fire.
-
Russian race-car driver heads to Federal Court over Canadian sanctions
A Russian race-car driver is taking Canada to court, saying sanctions imposed against him following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are unfairly hurting his career.
-
Riding with the woman in charge of America's last muscle car
Laurie Transou recently took over as Lead Program Engineer for the Ford Mustang. She's in charge of the final adjustments and production roll-out of the new 2024 Mustang. As with every Mustang for the past 59 years, this new one will be available with only gasoline engines.