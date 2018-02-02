Groundhogs set to make their annual predictions
Shubenacadie Sam failed to see his shadow after emerging from his burrow at the wildlife park in Shubenacadie, N.S. on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 4:56AM EST
Weather watchers will look to the groundhogs this morning for their annual predictions about spring.
Nova Scotia's famed Shubenacadie Sam will be let out of his pen at about 8 a.m. local time.
Sam, who lives at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park, can be watched live at the Nova Scotia Webcams site leading up to his annual Groundhog Day appearance.
In Ontario, a new Wiarton Willie is expected to waddle out of his den at about 8 a.m. ET, if past years are anything to go by.
This year's groundhog is an "understudy" to the previous Willie, who died last September.
Folklore has it that if a groundhog sees his shadow on Groundhog Day he'll flee to his burrow, heralding six more weeks of winter.
If he doesn't, it means spring's around the corner.
