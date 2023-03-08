Grocery store CEOs will face questions on food prices at Commons committee today
The CEOs of Canada's largest grocery store chains will be before a parliamentary committee today to answer questions about the rapid rise in food prices.
The CEOs and presidents of Loblaw Cos. Ltd., Metro Inc. and Empire Co. Ltd. -- which operates chains including Sobeys, Safeway and FreshCo -- are set to testify before the House of Commons agriculture committee this evening as part of its study on food inflation.
Food inflation has been especially crushing for lower-income Canadians, with grocery prices in January up 11.4 per cent compared to a year ago.
That's nearly double the overall rate of inflation, which was 5.9 per cent that month.
Other executives from the companies have already testified, but New Democrats in particular signalled their dissatisfaction with the absence of the CEOs themselves.
The CEOs of Loblaw and Empire are expected to appear in-person, while the CEO of Metro will appear via teleconference.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2023
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today, expected to hold key rate
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning, with economists widely expecting the central bank to hold its key rate.
opinion | These are the strategies the wealthy use to reduce their taxes
As tax deadlines approach, one of the top questions on people’s minds is, 'How can I reduce my taxes?'
One month after cyberattack hit, what's next for Indigo?
One month after a cyberattack hit Indigo Books & Music Inc., Canada's biggest bookstore chain is back online, although, still grappling with the fallout.
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.
Chinese Canadians walk tightrope in political arena amid foreign interference debate
Chinese Canadian figures across the political spectrum say they worry, with varying emphasis, about interference by Chinese authorities, a lack of nuance, racism and the use of the debate to push wedges into ethnic Chinese communities.
Ontario mayors seek help, clarity from Ottawa to support Roxham Road asylum seekers
The mayors of three Ontario cities are calling on the federal government to help them support asylum seekers being transferred to their communities after entering the country through an unofficial border crossing in Quebec.
'It is just part of health': Tips on how to talk to your kids about periods
When it comes to talking to your children about menstrual periods, one advocate says the earlier the better.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
Podcaster Ryan McMahon determined to uncover truth behind multiple teen deaths in Thunder Bay
Anishinaabe podcaster Ryan McMahon sought to uncover the truth behind the deaths of several Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. in a new Crave Original documentary.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 | 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the World's Tallest Teenager. His basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
W5 Investigates | Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers.
Ontario unlikely to meet health-care goals due to underspending and staffing, report finds
The challenges facing Ontario’s strained health-care system are “expected to persist” as a result of underfunding and a shortage of front-line workers, a new report from the province’s fiscal watchdog suggests.
Two-thirds of younger women in Ontario are living with a mental health condition, survey suggests
Two-thirds of younger women in Ontario are living with a mental health condition, a new survey commissioned by the Ontario Association of Social Workers has found.
NEW THIS MORNING | Labour shortages causing some March Break camps to close in Quebec
March Break day camps in Quebec this week are being cancelled because of a lack of staff.
Ottawa LRT service returns to normal after loose wire
Normal service on Ottawa's LRT system resumed Wednesday morning after a problem Tuesday night led to disruptions.
Calls to decriminalize drugs grow louder in Simcoe County & Muskoka
A new report provides additional context into the ongoing struggles of opioid-related overdoses in Simcoe County and Muskoka.
Lunch for a final grade, and a good cause
Five Georgian College students have teamed up to pull off their final grade: a lunch for 100 people to raise funds for the Women and Children’s Shelter of Barrie.
Innisfil Farmers' Market gets funding for 2nd Community Services Day
By hosting a mental and physical health day at the Innisfil Farmers' Market, growers are being handed the green from the Innisfil Community Foundation.
'They got the wrong home': Homeowner shaken after multiple rounds fired at Plattsville, Ont. house
A homeowner in Plattsville, Ont. says he has no idea why his house was targeted in an early Monday morning shooting.
Flair Airlines announces new destinations from Waterloo region airport
An update on CTV's Stephanie Villella
As of Monday, Stephanie remains in hospital with her family by her side.
PHOTOS | The 'Worm Moon' over southern Ontario
Check out these viewer-submitted photos of the Worm Moon as seen from southern Ontario.
Enforcement blitz nabs hundreds of unlicensed short-term rentals in London, Ont.
A crackdown by city hall has upended the local short-term rental market — leaving just 31 legally licenced properties on websites like AirBnB and Vrbo.
Drugs seized after Wallaceburg crash
A Ridgetown man if facing charges after a crash resulted in the seizure of drugs. Just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the incident on McNaughton Avenue in Wallaceburg.
Latest plans for new hospital in Windsor-Essex released
Preventing the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19 is one of the top priorities for the design of the new acute care hospital in Windsor.
-
More measures set to resolve customer service crisis at SAAQ
The computer glitch at Quebec's auto insurance board (Societe de l'assurance automobile du Quebec - SAAQ) has prompted the Quebec government to put three measures in place to avoid long waits at service centres.
Montreal teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes involving 5 girls
A Montreal elementary school teacher pleaded guilty on Tuesday to sex-related crimes involving five young female students whom he manipulated into acts of sexual abuse. Dominic Blanchette admitted guilt on eight counts, including sexual interference, possession of child pornography, child luring and sexual exploitation. More than a dozen other charges were stayed.
3D printed weapons and drugs seized in raid north of Montreal
The multi-jurisdictional police force (MILET) based out of Montreal arrested two young people after a raid discovered homemade firearms constructed using a 3D printer. A police news release says that officers searched a Mont-Tremblant residence on Fillion Street on Tuesday and arrested a 20-year-old man and a minor after firearms parts, ammunition, drugs and other items used to print firearms were seized.
'We will get this right': N.S. announces $58 million in funding for new medical campus amid health-care crisis
The Nova Scotia government is spending $58.9 million to develop the province's second medical school campus at the Cape Breton University in Sydney, N.S., within the next two years.
Care given to woman who died after 7-hour ER wait was 'provided reasonably, appropriately': N.S. Health
Nova Scotia Health has filed a statement of defence with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia in response to a lawsuit filed by the family of Allison Holthoff, who died after waiting hours for treatment at a hospital in Amherst, N.S., late last year.
'I'm just lost': Tenant left without electricity, running water during dispute with landlord
A Nova Scotia woman says she’s at her wit’s end dealing with a dispute with her landlord that’s left her without running water in her home for more than a week.
'It's concerning': Three shootings within 48 hours leave Winnipeg residents on edge
Winnipeg residents are concerned after three shootings took place over a 48-hour period.
Election year budget promises tax breaks for Manitobans, jump in health-care spending
The proposed budget, which Premier Heather Stefanson intends to take to the electorate, sees overall spending jump by nearly 10 per cent which the province says brings funding increases in all 19 government departments.
Calgary, Edmonton to explore potential joint bid for Commonwealth Games
Alberta's two largest cities are exploring the feasibility of submitting a joint bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.
Rise in protests led to increased enforcement at Calgary city hall, mayor says
On Tuesday morning, inside Calgary city hall, more than 20 security guards, peace officers and police – including members of the mountain bike team – filled the lobby in a show of force while, outside on the street, a handful of protesters voiced their displeasure with the city's mayor.
Growth in Grades 4-9 classes restricting school choice: Edmonton Public Schools
Class sizes are growing at Edmonton Public Schools, with the largest growth happening at the Grade 4 to 9 level, where the average ranges from 23 to 26 students.
'No showing of property at seller's request': Land value behind $10.5M listing for Vancouver teardown
A modest, four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home on Vancouver's west side is currently listed for sale for more than $10 million, but prospective buyers aren't allowed to take a look inside.
Doctor’s widow frustrated by lack of specialized equipment for Surrey heart patients
As a family physician, Dr. Andy Jassal often voiced his concerns about the lack of resources he and his colleagues faced in treating patients in a timely manner. Now, it is his widow advocating for better patient care.
City of Vancouver determined to clear CRAB Park tent encampment despite increasing services, facilities
The City of Vancouver maintains that the eventual goal is to clear the tent encampment in CRAB Park, despite more than $700,000 being spent to increase services and facilities for those living there.
'Harsh times reveal true friends': European Commission president addresses Canadian Parliament
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen rounded out her two-day visit to Canada with a speech to Parliament Tuesday night, highlighting the close relationship between Canada and Europe, and underscoring the importance of staying united with Ukraine against Russia.
B.C.'s toxic drug death rate double what it was when health emergency declared in 2016
The overdose death toll has surpassed 200 for another month in British Columbia. The BC Coroners Service says 211 people died in January, bringing the number of deaths to at least 11,195 since 2016.
Previous COVID infection linked to lower brain oxygen levels, cognitive problems: study
In a new Canadian study, researchers found that not only did participants who previously had COVID-19 perform worse on two specific cognitive tasks, but brain imaging showed that during these tasks, there was a lack of oxygen reaching the sections of the brain that would normally be fully engaged.
Lack of respect and communication in Ontario's health-care system highlighted by patient ombudsman report
Ontario’s patient ombudsman is warning that a strained health-care system has contributed to the more than 3,000 complaints his office has received last year.
World's first 3D-printed rocket can be built in just 60 days
The rocket scheduled to launch from Florida Wednesday looks a lot like others, but at its base is a subtle giveaway: "Printed in the U.S.A."
Oldest reference to Norse god Odin found in Danish treasure
Scandinavian scientists said Wednesday that they have identified the oldest-known inscription referencing the Norse god Odin on part of a gold disc unearthed in western Denmark in 2020.
TikTok data collection, influence operations potential draw U.S. NSA concern
U.S. National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone on Tuesday expressed concern during congressional testimony about Chinese-owned video app TikTok's data collection and potential to facilitate broad influence operations.
Founder of Chicago beef shop that inspired 'The Bear' dies
The founder of the Chicago Italian beef shop that inspired FX's 'The Bear,' Joseph Zucchero, has died at 69, his son said.
Arnold Schwarzenegger says antisemites will 'die miserably' in lengthy video
Arnold Schwarzenegger would like to terminate antisemitism and hate.
Tucker Carlson amplifies Jan. 6 lies with GOP-provided video
Handed some 41,000 hours of Jan. 6 security footage, Fox News' Tucker Carlson has launched an impassioned new effort to explain away the deadly Capitol attack, linking the Republican Party ever more closely to pro-Trump conspiracy theories about the 2021 riot.
U.S. futures settle down after turbulence from Powell comments
Wall Street futures are mostly flat a day after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told a Senate panel that interest rate hikes may increase in size if the economy and inflation don't cool off, sending markets sharply lower.
U.S. economy sending mixed signals: Here's what it all means
The U.S. economy's vital signs are sending mixed signals at a perplexing time of high interest rates, still-punishing inflation and surprisingly strong economic gains.
Hershey debuts plant-based Reese's Cups, chocolate bars
The Hershey Co. says that Reese's Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups will be its first vegan chocolates sold nationally in the U.S. A second plant-based offering, Hershey's Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt, will follow in April.
Watch: Alligator returned to Texas zoo 20 years after its alleged theft
An alligator that was allegedly stolen from a Texas zoo more than 20 years ago is now back where it came from.
Young Canadians keep up pandemic-inspired DIY projects to save money
Cassie Tatone borrowed a sewing machine from her mother-in-law in the spring of 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic robbed her of her job and shut down most businesses and activities.
Pau Gasol gets emotional as Lakers retire his No. 16 jersey
When Pau Gasol joined the Los Angeles Lakers just over 15 years ago, the Spanish 7-footer banished his ego, redoubled his work ethic and immediately turned this team into contenders who eventually became champions.
Ja Morant sidelined as NBA investigates gun, strip club video
Ja Morant's skyrocketing basketball career is on hold following a series of off-court decisions by the young NBA star involving a gun in a strip club, actions which have temporarily derailed his meteoric rise.
Canada Soccer sponsor offers financial support to resolve dispute with women's team
GE Appliances says it is offering sponsorship money in hopes of helping resolve the labour impasse between Canada Soccer and the women's national team.
U.S. investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off
U.S. auto safety regulators have opened an investigation into Tesla's Model Y SUV after getting two complaints that the steering wheels can come off while being driven.
Drivers strike over plan to remove aging Philippine jeepneys
Philippine transport groups launched a nationwide strike Monday to protest a government program drivers fear would phase out traditional jeepneys, which have become a cultural icon, and other aging public transport vehicles.