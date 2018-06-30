

The Canadian Press





CRESTON, B.C. -- A kayaker is recovering in hospital after he was mauled by a grizzly bear near Creston, B.C., Saturday morning.

Insp. Joe Caravetta of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says the man, who is in his mid-20s, was camping alongside the Kootenay River when he was attacked by the bear.

He was transported to hospital and sustained injuries to his head, arms and legs that Caravetta says are non-life threatening "at this point."

The conservation officer service has engaged its predator attack team and four officers are on site assessing the area, securing it and ensuring public safety.

Caravetta says the officers will be monitoring the area and are working to determine what prompted the attack.