Grinch steals generators before Kitchener Santa Claus parade
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, November 18, 2018 5:45PM EST
A Grinch-like thief stole four generators before the Kitchener Santa Claus parade on Saturday.
The Lions Club of Kitchener said in a tweet that the four generators, which were being stored in a truck at Suddaby Public School ahead of the parade, are estimated to be worth $5,000 combined.
“It disheartens you because you’ve got a group of individuals trying to do something great for the community… and someone is being counterproductive,” Kevin Banfield, the district governor of the Lions Club of Kitchener, told CTV Kitchener.
The group is offering a $500 reward to anyone who can help get them back.
With files from CTV Kitchener’s Marta Czurylowicz
What a great parade! Downside is that our generators worth $5000 were stolen. We are a non profit group that contributes all to the community. If you can help us get them back, we are willing to offer a reward of $500 from one of our members!#grinchdoesntwin #kwawesome #WeServe— Lions Club of Kitchener (@LCKitchener) November 18, 2018
