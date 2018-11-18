

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Grinch-like thief stole four generators before the Kitchener Santa Claus parade on Saturday.

The Lions Club of Kitchener said in a tweet that the four generators, which were being stored in a truck at Suddaby Public School ahead of the parade, are estimated to be worth $5,000 combined.

“It disheartens you because you’ve got a group of individuals trying to do something great for the community… and someone is being counterproductive,” Kevin Banfield, the district governor of the Lions Club of Kitchener, told CTV Kitchener.

The group is offering a $500 reward to anyone who can help get them back.

With files from CTV Kitchener’s Marta Czurylowicz