

CTVNews.ca Staff





A grieving Manitoba family was shocked to discover that the urn thought to hold their mother's ashes was empty.

When Dolores "Dot" McDonald died in January at the age of 86, her family turned to independent funeral director Rock Fontaine to handle the funeral.

He arranged for cremation services through Wheeler Funeral Home- a business that was placed in court-ordered receivership back in March.

The trouble started when daughter Valerie McDonald went to pick up her mother's urn in mid-May.

Because of the complex legalities of the foreclosure process, Fontaine explained to McDonald that he didn't have access to the funeral home, but would take her to pick up the urn.

She was accompanied by an inspector from the Funeral Board of Manitoba, with the receiver Lazer Grant Inc. handing over her mother’s urn.

"The urn was still wrapped in bubble wrap," McDonald told CTV Winnipeg. "I kind of picked it up and I thought 'man that's kind of light.'"

For two months, Valerie and her seven siblings took turns keeping the urn, with several of them noticing its surprisingly light weight, according to McDonald.

But no one thought any more of it until her brother Robert McDonald decided to take a look inside the urn earlier this week.

"I opened it up and I looked inside," he said. "Nothing there."

Instead of his mother's ashes, McDonald only found a packet of silica gel inside the urn.

Unsure what to do next, he got on the phone and contacted his sister. Shock, anger, and concern quickly rippled through the family.

"I was devastated," said Darlene McDonald. "Where is she? Where did they put her? Did they just throw her out? Did they cremate her? You don't know anymore, you don't know who to believe."

The family had planned to have a burial for her alongside their father at the end of July, but the discovery brought those plans to a halt.

"She wanted to be buried, and I said there's nothing wrong with cremation," Darlene McDonald said. "Now look what happened."

The McDonald family reached out to Fontaine, the receiver of the foreclosed funeral home, Lazer Grant, and the Funeral Board of Manitoba.

Caught in the bureaucracy of the foreclosure process, Valerie says the family felt like they were stuck in limbo.

A representative for Lazer Grant told CTV Winnipeg that the urn released to the family by their staff and the Funeral Board of Manitoba "inadvertently did not contain the ashes within the urn."

Shortly after telling their story to CTV News, the family received a call from the Funeral Board of Manitoba, telling them the ashes were located in the Wheeler Funeral Home building.

They have arranged for the family to pick up their mother's ashes Friday morning.

With a report from CTV Winnipeg's Gabrielle Marchand