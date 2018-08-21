As hundreds of wildfires continue to burn in British Columbia, creating air quality concerns across most of the province, people in parts of Alberta are being warned to brace for another round of thick smoke.

Special air quality statements were placed in effect for northern Alberta, including Fort McMurray, early Tuesday morning. Environment Canada warned that smoke from the B.C. fires would return to the area by the afternoon, reducing visibility and leaving the area with a “very high risk” rating on the Air Quality Health Index.

Smoke and haze has been causing diminished air quality across most of B.C. for nearly a week. Vancouver’s risk level dipped from high to moderate for a period of time Tuesday, but was back at high by mid-morning.

A high risk level means air quality is poor enough that public health officials recommend people in affected areas should consider minimizing the amount of time they spend outside.

Particulate matter from the B.C. wildfires was making its way to Alberta on Tuesday. The AQHI projected that Edmonton would see a very high air quality risk by Wednesday.

In Prince George, B.C., which was listed as a moderate risk, city councilor Garth Frizzell said residents were “really hopeful” that forecasts showing rain arriving later this week would be borne out, allowing the air to clear.

“We’re just wishing to see blue sky again,” he told CTV News Channel. “It’s still that grey blanket of haze.”

B.C. Premier John Horgan was expected to stop in Prince George on Tuesday as part of his tour of central interior locations affected by the fires. More than 2,700 people subject to evacuation orders have been temporarily moved to Prince George.

Fires being held, but winds picking up

Many float plane flights along the B.C. coast were delayed or cancelled due to the smoke-filled air. The reduced visibility also posed a problem for crews working to bring the wildfires under control.

Forrest Tower, an information officer with the BC Wildfire Service, said smoke preventing aerial reconnaissance and firefighting operations was the “biggest struggle” for crews on the front lines.

“It seems to be that we’re going to be smoked in for another two or three days here,” Tower told CTV News Channel on Tuesday, from a camp near Shovel Lake. The Shovel Lake fire is considered to be the highest-priority of the more than 560 wildfires burning in B.C. as of Tuesday morning.

Tower said Monday had been a “really successful day” for firefighters working at Shovel Lake and the nearby Island Lake fire, despite the challenges posed by smoke and ash in the sky.

“They’re both holding within containment lines,” he said.

Forecasts were calling for winds to pick up speed in the area Tuesday and Wednesday. Tower said strengthening winds were a concern, but firefighters believed they would be able to keep both fires from spreading regardless.

Smaller fires also erupted in urban parts of B.C. on Monday. One broke out in the afternoon near the West Vancouver waterfront, while another brought firefighters to an area near a university campus in Abbotsford a few hours later.

The majority of the large wildfires are burning in the north-central and southern interior parts of B.C., as well as the northern half of Vancouver Island, officials said.

With files from CTV Vancouver and The Canadian Press

The map below shows B.C. wildfire locations. Using our app? Touch here.