Greens' Elizabeth May, NDP MP Kennedy Stewart join anti-pipeline protest in B.C.
Protesters hold a banner as a transport truck attempting to deliver heavy equipment to Kinder Morgan sits idle as others block a gate at the company's property in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 23, 2018 1:57PM EDT
BURNABY, B.C. -- Two federal politicians say they will join demonstrations in Burnaby, B.C., opposing construction of the federally approved Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
Green Party of Canada Leader Elizabeth May, the member of Parliament for Saanich-Gulf Islands, and New Democrat member of Parliament Kennedy Stewart plan to enter a court-imposed protest-free zone around certain Kinder Morgan properties in Metro Vancouver.
The two could face arrest for violating the injunction issued by the B.C. Supreme Court last week.
Stewart, whose constituency encompasses the Burnaby Mountain protest, says he has no choice but to stand with the demonstrators.
A news release from protest organizers says nearly 100 people have already been taken into custody for violating the court order.
The injunction prohibits activists from getting within five metres of Kinder Morgan's two terminal sites on Burnaby Mountain, where work related to the company's pipeline expansion is underway.
