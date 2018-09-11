Greenpeace Canada suing Ontario over repeal of cap and trade
Ontario Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement at Queen's Park in Toronto, on Friday, July 27, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 4:12PM EDT
TORONTO -- Environmental advocates say they have filed a lawsuit against the Ontario government over its cancellation of the province's cap-and-trade system.
Greenpeace Canada says the lawsuit filed on its behalf alleges Premier Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative government unlawfully failed to hold public consultations on a regulation and a proposed legislation to cancel the program.
The group says the Environmental Bill of Rights, legislation unique to Ontario, states that the province's residents have the right to be consulted on environmentally significant regulations and legislation.
Greepeace Canada says it has obtained an expedited hearing, tentatively scheduled for Sept. 21, so that the case can be heard before the cap-the-trade cancellation legislation passes.
The group says it is also seeking to have the regulation revoked.
Dismantling cap and trade was one of Ford's key election campaigns and one of the priorities he identified for the legislature's rare summer sitting.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Toronto police offer reward in 2016 homicide, believe man was not intended target
- Greenpeace Canada suing Ontario over repeal of cap and trade
- St. Thomas, Ont. mother accused of extreme child neglect
- McMaster University student seriously injured after stabbing: police
- Canadian military seeks to reassure allies as legalized marijuana draws near