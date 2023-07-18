Grave of unknown soldier from First World War identified as a Canadian sergeant
The remains of a 29-year-old Canadian soldier who died during a major battle of the First World War have been identified, the federal government announced Tuesday.
The Department of National Defence (DND) and Canadian Armed Forces said it has confirmed that a grave in the Bois-Carre British Cemetery in Thelus, France, belongs to Sgt. Arthur Melvin.
Melvin was presumed dead on April 9, 1917, during the Battle of Arras, a major offensive that included the Canadian assault on Vimy Ridge.
"While many years have passed since the Battle of Arras, time does not change the magnitude of Sgt. Melvin's sacrifice in service to Canada," National Defence Minister Anita Anand said in a statement.
"Today, we reflect on the debt we owe all our fallen, from the First World War and other conflicts. To Sgt. Melvin's family: you have my sympathy and thanks. Lest we forget."
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay said Canadians "have a duty to honour all those who bravely have served our country and those who made the ultimate sacrifice."
"The identification of Sgt. Melvin's grave provides his family with closure and Canadians an opportunity to reflect on his incredible courage. He will always be remembered," MacAulay said.
Born on June 3, 1887, Arthur Davidson Melvin arrived in Canada as a Scottish immigrant sometime after 1901 and worked as a pipefitter before enlisting with the 56th Infantry Battalion of the Canadian Expeditionary Force on May 18, 1915, in Calgary, DND says.
He sailed for England in March 1916 and later transferred to the 31st Infantry Battalion.
Melvin was reported missing and later presumed dead on April 9, 1917, while the 31st Infantry Battalion fought to clear and hold the village of Thelus.
DND says in June 2019, the Directorate of History and Heritage received a report from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission about a grave possibly belonging to Melvin.
Using archives, as well as the help of the Canadian Forces Forensic Odontology Response Team and Canadian Museum of History, DND's Casualty Identification Review Board confirmed the identity of the remains in October 2021.
DND says the Armed Forces have notified Melvin's family, with a headstone rededication ceremony expected to take place "at the earliest opportunity."
Melvin is among the more than 11,000 soldiers with no known grave whose names are on the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I warned you guys in 1984,' 'Terminator' filmmaker James Cameron says of AI's risks to humanity
Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron says he agrees with experts in the artificial intelligence field that advancements in the technology pose a serious risk to humanity.
James Cameron calls Titan sub tragedy 'extreme outlier' after half-century of safe dives
James Cameron says the Titan submersible tragedy is an 'extreme outlier' after more than 50 years of safe deep sea exploration.
Canadian arrested by U.K. police on suspicion of membership in terrorism group
British police have arrested a Canadian man on suspicion of being a member of a terrorism group.
WATCH | REPLAY: James Cameron on deep sea exploration, artificial intelligence
Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron met with his long-time mentor Joe MacInnis to discuss everything from deep-sea exploration to the threat of artificial intelligence, in an event organized by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society at its headquarters in Ottawa.
Tupac Shakur's long-unsolved killing again under spotlight as Las Vegas police conduct search
Authorities in Nevada served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur nearly 30 years ago, they confirmed Tuesday.
Grave of unknown soldier from First World War identified as a Canadian sergeant
The remains of a 29-year-old Canadian soldier who died during a major battle of the First World War have been identified, the federal government announced Tuesday.
'I'm done with Canada': High cost of living leads some to leave the country
With countless Canadians struggling to afford high housing costs, some have decided to relocate to countries where accommodation and other essential items cost less. CTVNews.ca heard from several of these Canadians, many of whom say they hope the lower prices will have a positive impact on their overall quality of life.
Do you inherit debt from your parents?
After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.
Canada's finance minister calls inflation rate dropping within target range a 'milestone moment'
Canada's inflation rate dropping to 2.8 per cent in June is a 'milestone moment' that Canadians should find some relief in, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 profile | The Canadian who creates the real, but fake, sounds in Hollywood blockbuster films
W5 profiles the man who makes the sounds for breaking bones and squealing tires in Hollywood’s biggest films; and he does it from a small town in Ontario. Watch 'Sound Farms' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 | Comedian Russell Peters doesn't pull punches in climate of 'cancel culture,' 'political correctness'
CTV W5 speaks with members of the comedy industry, including Russell Peters, for a wide-ranging look at how political correctness and 'cancel culture' has changed the world of stand-up comedy.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
Toronto
-
'Very unusual': New details emerge about man accused of kidnapping Ontario 'crypto king'
An investor who allegedly kidnapped self-described crypto king Aiden Pleterski after investing $740,000 is asserting his innocence.
-
Feds providing nearly $100M to help refugees seeking shelter in Toronto
The federal government will be providing an additional $210 million to fund interim housing for asylum seekers, and about half of that money will be heading to Toronto.
-
Toronto workers need to make about $40 an hour to reasonably afford a two-bedroom apartment, report finds
A new report on the cost of renting in Canada paints a bleak picture of affordability in most cities in the country, including Toronto, where two full-time minimum-wage workers do not earn enough to reasonably afford a one-bedroom apartment.
Ottawa
-
LRT will remain offline until all vehicle axles are inspected, all tests completed: Amilcar
All trains on Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT have been stopped and all stations have been closed until further notice because a bearing issue was discovered during a vehicle inspection.
-
2-year-old Lanark, Ont. boy travelling to Boston for tumour treatment
A two-year-old boy from Lanark who has spent the past month at CHEO is set to travel to Boston in the hopes of permanently removing a brain tumour.
-
'He had more love to give': Family of Quebec gondola crash victim speaks out
The family of Kingston, Ontario man, Sheldon Johnson, who died in Mont-Tremblant, Que. after his gondola was struck by drilling equipment, has spoken out about how much he will be missed. His co-passenger in the cabin that morning was his partner, Marichu Gadong-Gleyo, 58, also from Ontario. She is in stable but critical condition in a Montreal hospital, provincial police said.
Barrie
-
Convicted sexual offender speaks out after OPP issues rare public advisory
The man at the centre of a rare Ontario Provincial Police public advisory says he isn't a predator, despite having previously been convicted of sex crimes involving minors.
-
Zellers to make a comeback in Barrie: Here's where and when
Zellers is making a comeback in Barrie.
-
Suspected impaired driver on Highway 400 charged with having open liquor
Provincial police arrested a motorist on Highway 400 after a concerned call was placed to 911 about a possible impaired driver.
Kitchener
-
Recent pharmacy robberies in Waterloo region renewing concerns
A big bust for the Waterloo Regional Police Service is renewing concerns for pharmacist safety.
-
'I'm very excited:' Rockwood boy to represent Canada at World Pool-Billiard Association Junior Championship
A boy from Rockwood, Ont. is set to represent Canada at the World Pool-Billiard Association’s World Junior Championship in Austria from October 19 to 22.
-
'Disturbing number of firearm-related offences': Guelph police say illegal firearms becoming more common
Guelph police say illegal firearms are becoming increasingly common in the Royal City.
London
-
Councillor’s social media post appears to endorse hard line for people who refuse homeless supports
Councillor Susan Stevenson has often been critical of the City of London's approach to addressing the homelessness problem. Now a social media post raises questions about how far she’ll go.
-
Victim reads emotional statement at sexual assault trial of former Komoka, Ont. restaurant owner
One of three victims took the stand in a London courtroom on Tuesday morning as she read an emotional victim impact statement during sentencing submissions in the sexual assault trial of Vasilios “Bill” Kourtesis.
-
Excitement builds as two Londoners head to 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup
The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup begins Thursday, and in London excitement is building as two Londoners, Jessie Fleming and Shelina Zadorsky, have made the roster for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
Windsor
-
Windsor’s Huron Lodge celebrates five centenarians
When you live to be 100-years-old, everyone asks you what your secret is.
-
'I'm not backing down': Leamington homeowner vows to cuff himself to flagpole over property dispute with municipality
A conflict over water and property rights is becoming a big bone of contention in the Municipality of Leamington that has one man threatening to handcuff himself to a piece of his property to protect it.
-
Amherstburg Freedom Museum to host Emancipation Day celebration
Emancipation Day is two and a half weeks away and the Amherstburg Freedom museum is preparing to celebrate it in style with a dinner and a dance.
Montreal
-
'He had more love to give': Family of Quebec gondola crash victim speaks out
The family of Kingston, Ontario man, Sheldon Johnson, who died in Mont-Tremblant, Que. after his gondola was struck by drilling equipment, has spoken out about how much he will be missed. His co-passenger in the cabin that morning was his partner, Marichu Gadong-Gleyo, 58, also from Ontario. She is in stable but critical condition in a Montreal hospital, provincial police said.
-
Galchenyuk to check into player assistance program after outburst during arrest
Former Arizona Coyotes player Alex Galchenyuk is entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program and apologized for hurling threats at officers during his arrest earlier this month.
-
Canada's inflation rate tumbles to 2.8 per cent, but economists warn inflation fight not over
Statistics Canada says Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.8 per cent in June, putting it within the Bank of Canada's target range.
Atlantic
-
N.B. and N.S. premiers to apply for federal funding to protect crucial isthmus
The premiers of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia say they will apply for federal funding to help protect a vital land corridor linking the two provinces.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau talks carbon tax, Chignecto Isthmus and future of the RCMP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down Monday for an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis. The one-on-one covered a range of topics, including carbon pricing, the future of the RCMP and the relationship between the federal government and Atlantic premiers.
-
N.S. offers $150,000 for information about Cumberland man’s 2022 disappearance
Information from the public that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for a Cumberland County man’s 2022 disappearance can receive up to $150,000, Nova Scotia’s Department of Justice said Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Protesters say 'other warriors will take action' as city removes landfill blockade
The blockade at Winnipeg's Brady Landfill has been removed, nearly two weeks after protesters set it up demanding a search of a landfill north of the city for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
'Courage and resilience:' Crown grants acquittal of two men convicted in 1973 killing in Winnipeg
A courtroom erupted in cheers and applause Tuesday after a Manitoba judge said the words two First Nations men have been waiting a half-century to hear.
-
'We could've lost several lives': Inmate killed, seven hospitalized during Manitoba prison riot
An inmate has died and seven others were hospitalized following a riot at a Manitoba prison Monday night, an incident the union representing correctional officers said could have escalated into a much more serious situation.
Calgary
-
Death in Bowness not criminal, but still under investigation: Calgary police
Calgary police have released new details on the death of a woman whose body was found in the community of Bowness over the weekend, though her identity is not yet known.
-
Health spending accounts and staffing strategies part of Smith's health mandate letter
In a mandate letter to Health Minister Adriana LaGrange issued on Tuesday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith laid out plans to add health care professionals in underserved communities, improve EMS response times and support primary care in Alberta's health care system.
-
'We're in about year four': Ongoing infestation threat hangs over Calgary spruce trees this summer
White and Colorado Spruce are the most common varieties of evergreens growing in Calgary, but right now, they're under attack from the spruce budworm and the yellow-headed spruce sawfly.
Edmonton
-
'It's just not right': Alberta family farm out about $175K after 85 cattle stolen
John Meston has been raising cattle for about 60 years, but what happened last fall has left a hole in his wallet and in his heart that he's not sure he'll ever fully recover from.
-
Edmonton had a lot of rain, but it poured southeast of the city
Edmonton's Blatchford weather station officially picked up just over 35 mm of rain Monday night and early Tuesday.
-
Semi driver who hit south Edmonton overpass with excavator facing 5 charges
The semi driver who was hauling an excavator that hit and got stuck under an overpass in southeast Edmonton in June was initially fined $3,000 but may need to pay more.
Vancouver
-
'This could have had a deadly outcome': North Vancouver RCMP arrest 2 people after traffic-stop-turned-bust
A shotgun, drugs, cash and stolen property are among the items police say they found in one vehicle during a recent traffic stop in North Vancouver.
-
Wildfire north of Kelowna now 'being held,' evacuation alert rescinded
A wildfire burning in B.C.'s Southern Interior is now classified as "being held," and the evacuation alert for 18 properties in the vicinity has been rescinded.
-
Inmate dies in B.C. prison almost 3 years into 4-year sentence
An inmate who was more than halfway through his roughly four-year sentence has died in custody at a prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley.
Politics
-
Canada's finance minister calls inflation rate dropping within target range a 'milestone moment'
Canada's inflation rate dropping to 2.8 per cent in June is a 'milestone moment' that Canadians should find some relief in, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
-
Health spending accounts and staffing strategies part of Smith's health mandate letter
In a mandate letter to Health Minister Adriana LaGrange issued on Tuesday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith laid out plans to add health care professionals in underserved communities, improve EMS response times and support primary care in Alberta's health care system.
-
Senator's convoy rant breached ethics code, watchdog says apology not sufficient
The Senate ethics watchdog has found Conservative Sen. Michael MacDonald violated the code of conduct during the "Freedom Convoy" protest in February 2022.
Health
-
A race to end Alzheimer’s: Woman participating in 10 triathlons across Canada to raise awareness, honour mom
Stephanie Fauquier is participating in a total of 10 triathlons this summer with a mission to raise $250,000 for Alzheimer’s research and honour her mother, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2021.
-
Canadian Cancer Society releases new national strategy for improving cancer data collection
The Canadian Cancer Society has released a new strategy for collecting data on cancer in Canada, one that they hope will address serious gaps in our knowledge of this deadly disease in Canada.
-
Shortage of drug used for heart tests is resulting in delayed scans for patients, doctor says
A national shortage of a crucial medication used to perform tests on the heart is leaving patients on longer wait lists, one expert says.
Sci-Tech
-
James Cameron calls Titan sub tragedy 'extreme outlier' after half-century of safe dives
James Cameron says the Titan submersible tragedy is an 'extreme outlier' after more than 50 years of safe deep sea exploration.
-
Scientists head to Nunavut island to help solve Mars methane mystery
A team of researchers has travelled to a remote Arctic island in the hopes of better understanding the possibility of life on Mars.
-
Microsoft unveils more secure AI-powered Bing Chat for businesses to ensure ‘data doesn’t leak’
Microsoft on Tuesday announced a more secure version of its AI-powered Bing specifically for businesses and designed to assure professionals they can safely share potentially sensitive information with a chatbot.
Entertainment
-
Tupac Shakur's long-unsolved killing again under spotlight as Las Vegas police conduct search
Authorities in Nevada served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur nearly 30 years ago, they confirmed Tuesday.
-
Marilyn Manson to plead no contest to blowing his nose on videographer
Marilyn Manson will plead no contest to blowing his nose on a videographer at a 2019 concert in New Hampshire, according to a filing by his attorney.
-
It's official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history
Congratulations are in order for Taylor Swift and her loyal fans, known as Swifties. The pop star officially has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history.
Business
-
Canada's finance minister calls inflation rate dropping within target range a 'milestone moment'
Canada's inflation rate dropping to 2.8 per cent in June is a 'milestone moment' that Canadians should find some relief in, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
-
'I'm done with Canada': High cost of living leads some to leave the country
With countless Canadians struggling to afford high housing costs, some have decided to relocate to countries where accommodation and other essential items cost less. CTVNews.ca heard from several of these Canadians, many of whom say they hope the lower prices will have a positive impact on their overall quality of life.
-
Inflation relief felt largely at Canada's gas pumps
Canada's inflation rate is coming down, but the relief being felt by consumers is largely centred around the gasoline pump.
Lifestyle
-
A rescue and reunion: Ottawa veteran to reunite with child he saved during Second World War
It was in Holland in 1944 when Dr. Roly Armitage, who once served as mayor of the former West-Carleton Township, saved two kids he spotted on the side of the road late at night. Now, 80 years later, he will be reuniting with one of the kids he saved.
-
They climbed mountains to escape Nazis. Now their great-grandchildren are making the same journey
During World War II, a perilous route through the Pyrenees Mountains provided a means for hundreds of thousands of resistance fighters, civilians, Jews, allied soldiers and escaped prisoners of war to evade Nazi pursuers. This month, the route once again echoed footfalls as 87 people climbed their way from France to Spain.
-
Powerball prize grows to US$900 million after no jackpot winner drawn
Another U.S. Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated US$900 million.
Sports
-
Vingegaard closer to Tour victory after sensational time trial extends lead to nearly 2 minutes
Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard may have time-trialed his way to a second straight Tour de France victory.
-
Gretzky game-used stick from 1988 Stanley Cup final going up for auction
A piece of hockey history is going up for auction. Wayne Gretzky's game-used stick from the Edmonton Oilers' Stanley Cup-clinching victory over the Boston Bruins in 1988 will be offered through Sotheby’s Sealed from Tuesday to July 25.
-
Calgary Flames to retire Miikka Kiprusoff's number 34
The Calgary Flames will be honouring one of its greatest all-time goaltenders, Miikka Kiprusoff, at a ceremony next year.
Autos
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
-
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.