Police in a southern Ontario city are searching for two male suspects after hateful graffiti was sprayed on a mosque.

The incident in Brantford, Ont. is being investigated as a hate crime.

Police say two suspects spray-painted the walls and parking lot of the Brantford Mosque with hateful words and symbols at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

In surveillance video, it appears the suspects are young males of average height and slim builds. Both were wearing long pants with hoodies and carried backpacks. One suspect had a picture of a bull head on the front of his hoodie.

“The Brantford Police Service is taking this incident very seriously and are (sic) seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the two individuals who are responsible,” a press release about the incident reads.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Det. Jason Sinning at 519-756-0113 ext. 2265 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477.