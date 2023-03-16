Government finds discrimination at Canadian Human Rights Commission, union says

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti rises during Question Period on Thursday, February 9, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti rises during Question Period on Thursday, February 9, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social