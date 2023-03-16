Government finds discrimination at Canadian Human Rights Commission, union says
A union representing public service lawyers says the government has found there was discrimination and systemic racism in an institution specifically designed to root it out.
The Association of Justice Counsel said Thursday that the Canadian Human Rights Commission, whose mandate is to protect the core principle of equal opportunity, discriminated against Black and racialized employees.
It said the Treasury Board Secretariat found the commission breached the “no discrimination” clause in its collective agreement, and has invited parties to engage in a mediation process to seek a meaningful resolution.
The union is calling the March 6 decision an important win, and one that will have consequences across the federal public service.
“Racism has absolutely no place in our institutions,” Justice Minister David Lametti said in a statement, adding that the information arising out of the grievance is “both concerning and disappointing, not least because of the institution involved.”
The union had filed grievances with the Treasury Board in 2020, alleging that policies, procedures, practices and attitudes had a negative impact on Black and racialized people and were barriers to their advancement, health, safety and well-being.
It did so because it was dissatisfied with the commission's response when employees told management about their experiences after the commission made a public statement supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
“We attempted to work with the commission to help improve the workplace and help the commission regain the trust of its racialized and Black employees,” the justice counsel association said in a press release on Thursday.
But the commission responded by “conducting a unilateral, non-inclusive investigative processes involving outside parties without fully consulting with employees or their bargaining agents,” it said.
In 2021, the union also wrote to parliamentarians and the federal auditor general, saying that a formal audit of the Human Rights Commission could help the institution rebuild trust.
The union said it now hopes that in light of the Treasury Board's decision, the commission's leadership will join the calls for an audit, along with taking other steps.
“If the CHRC is to maintain the trust and confidence of Canadians to protect them from systemic racism, then it must first look inwards and reform its internal practices,” the press release said.
The union added that following the Treasury Board decision, it is “considering its options” in consultation with its members and sister bargaining agents.
In his statement, Lametti noted that the chief commissioner's position is currently vacant and said “we are working to appoint new leadership.”
He said he had a “frank conversation” with the current leadership to discuss the steps the institution is taking to address the issue.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; suspect dead and 1 hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
'Worse than an animal': Mother enraged as killer claims Amanda Zhao might be alive
The 21-year-old English student's remains had been found stuffed in a suitcase in Mission, B.C., and Yang's identification of her daughter was also confirmed by a police DNA test.
Trend Line | Trudeau Liberals face uphill battle with ballot support, preferred PM number falling
As they gear up to unveil their 2023 budget in a few weeks, the federal Liberals are in an uphill battle against the Conservatives in both ballot support and preferred prime minister numbers, according to latest numbers by Nanos Research.
Wanted man arrested after nurse recognizes him at Hamilton, Ont., hospital
A 31-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back under arrest after being recognized this weekend.
MIC'D UP | 'It'll be fun, no?': Wild's Fleury challenges Blues' Binnington to a fight
The Minnesota Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury challenged the St. Louis Blues' Jordan Binnington to a fight during Wednesday night's regular season game.
Trudeau's pick of former GG Johnston as interference rapporteur under fire from opposition
The two largest opposition parties have been quick to question Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's pick of former governor general David Johnston as the new special rapporteur tasked with making an all-encompassing assessment of foreign interference and the integrity of Canada's democracy.
'Immediately stop using' these heated blankets due to fire hazard, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning anyone in possession of a specific Sunbeam brand heated blanket to 'Immediately stop using and unplug' it, according to a new recall notice.
Canada dropping COVID testing requirements for air travellers from China, Hong Kong and Macao
The Canadian government is dropping its COVID-19 testing requirements Friday for air travellers coming to the country from China, Hong Kong or Macao.
Border concerns, defence priorities: Wide range of topics to discuss during Biden's official visit to Canada
U.S. President Joe Biden heads north next week for his first visit to Canada as president. Ahead of the visit, both countries are laying out a wide range of potential topics spanning from migration policy to continuing support for Ukraine.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 | 'So disturbing': Pivot Airlines crew shocked RCMP aware of possible cocaine shipment prior to Dominican bust
The RCMP knew about a potential cocaine shipment from the Dominican Republic to Toronto aboard a Canadian charter flight but inexplicably allowed the crew that discovered and reported the drugs to be detained for months without intervening, a W5 investigation has revealed.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 | Divorcing Canadian couples spending thousands on pet custody court battles
Pet custody cases are on the rise in Canada as judges decide who gets the dog or cat after a divorce.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
Podcaster Ryan McMahon determined to uncover truth behind multiple teen deaths in Thunder Bay
Anishinaabe podcaster Ryan McMahon sought to uncover the truth behind the deaths of several Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. in a new Crave Original documentary.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 | 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
Toronto
-
Wanted man arrested after nurse recognizes him at Hamilton, Ont., hospital
A 31-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back under arrest after being recognized this weekend.
-
George Brown College investigating after guest speaker reportedly used N-word in class
George Brown College has launched an investigation after a guest speaker reportedly used a racial slur during a class.
-
Toronto airport ranked among the top 10 in North America
One of Toronto’s airports has just been named one of the best in the world.
Ottawa
-
Pornhub owner MindGeek sold to Ottawa private equity firm
MindGeek, the Montreal-based parent company of Pornhub, has been acquired by a private equity firm. Ethical Capital Partners (ECP), an Ottawa-based firm, announced Thursday it is taking over the company, which has faced criticism in recent years for allegedly hosting illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, on the world's largest porn site.
-
Ottawa police, bylaw prepare for St. Patrick's Day in Sandy Hill
Some parts of Ottawa known for taking it to the extreme on St. Patrick's Day are being reminded to obey rules as police and bylaw officers step up enforcement.
-
2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; suspect dead and 1 hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
Barrie
-
Thousands of dollars' worth of stolen property recovered in massive porch pirate bust
Following a month-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation into porch piracy, South Simcoe Police Services, with assistance from officers in York Region, Barrie, Hamilton, and Waterloo, have arrested two individuals and recovered approximately $90,000 worth of stolen jewelry and other items.
-
Two men spotted circling and taking pictures of vehicle in Barrie parking lot
Police are investigating suspicious activity in a Barrie parking lot after a complainant reported seeing two men circling his vehicle and taking pictures.
-
Wanted man arrested after nurse recognizes him at Hamilton, Ont., hospital
A 31-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back under arrest after being recognized this weekend.
Kitchener
-
‘Catch the Ace’ fever spreading through Hagersville
A massive lineup is weaving through the downtown of Hagersville as hundreds descend on the community to play ‘Catch the Ace’ at the local legion.
-
Computer science meets cinema: University of Waterloo researchers closely analyze colour in films
It's not a pairing you'd expect – computer science and cinema.
-
Kitchener senior public school teacher charged with multiple counts of sexual assault
Waterloo regional police say officers have charged a teacher from a senior public school in the Forest Hills area of Kitchener with eight counts of sexual assault and sexual interference.
London
-
OPP investigating after fatal Oxford County crash claims life of 18 year old
A fatal crash in Oxford County is being investigated by OPP after it claimed the life of an 18 year old driver. The single-vehicle crash happened on 19th Line between Thamesford and Ingersoll on Thursday morning.
-
Significant rainfall, strong winds in London’s forecast
As London, Ont. as been basking in sunny spring-like weather over the past two days, overcast skies are set to return as rainfall and strong winds are slated to move into the region Thursday night.
-
Woodstock, Ont. childcare centre operator makes brief court appearance
Trevor Hendershott made a brief court appearance in Oxford County court via video from the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre on Thursday.
Windsor
-
'Active investigation' underway in Walkerville: Windsor police
Police in Windsor, Ont. are asking the public to avoid an area of Lincoln Road as police actively conduct an investigation early Thursday evening.
-
Suspect sought after robbery on Walker Road
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect who allegedly robbed a store on Walker Road.
-
Bargaining to resume in Windsor Salt conflict
Deemed essential during the COVID-19 pandemic, striking Windsor Salt workers are one day short of a month on the picket line. 250 workers have been picketing since Feb. 17 and members of the union's bargaining committee said they have yet to sit down with the company since before they walked out.
Montreal
-
'Intense' rescue operation: 1 missing, 9 injured in Old Montreal fire
At least one person is missing and nine are injured after a five-alarm fire in Old Montreal early Thursday morning. Because some of the units in the buildings are Airbnbs, firefighters said it's possible the missing person was a short-term renter and is therefore difficult to track down.
-
Pornhub owner MindGeek sold to Ottawa private equity firm
MindGeek, the Montreal-based parent company of Pornhub, has been acquired by a private equity firm. Ethical Capital Partners (ECP), an Ottawa-based firm, announced Thursday it is taking over the company, which has faced criticism in recent years for allegedly hosting illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, on the world's largest porn site.
-
Police seek public's help to solve attempted murder of Leonardo Rizzuto
Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help in solving the attempted murder of Leonardo Rizzuto, the son of the late reputed Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto.
Atlantic
-
Community reacts to disturbing report of alleged abuse by King's prof.
Feelings of shock, anger, and disgust remain a day after the University of King's College released its independent report into accusations of sexual assault, levelled against one of its former professors.
-
Final report into N.S. mass shooting to be up to 3,000 pages when released
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting says its final report will be bound in seven volumes that total up to 3,000 pages.
-
Cape Breton rink could soon become North America's first female-only arena
A rink in Cape Breton may soon become North America's first female-only arena.
Winnipeg
-
'It's fantastic': Manitoba town named to Time's World's Greatest Places list
Among the cathedrals of Barcelona and the cherry blossoms of Kyoto, a northern Manitoba town has cracked Time’s World’s Greatest Places of 2023 list.
-
Report into rupture of Manitoba Hydro pipeline released
The Transportation Safety Board has released its final report into the rupture of a natural gas pipeline owned by Manitoba Hydro in 2021.
-
RCMP searching for suspects after assaults in Dauphin
RCMP are searching for three suspects after two people were assaulted Monday morning in Dauphin.
Calgary
-
'Profound grief': Calgarians mourn the loss of 2 slain Edmonton police officers
Calgarians are expressing their deep sadness and sorrow over the loss of two Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
-
Alberta analysts closely watching 'drastic' oil slump
Alberta is closely watching the energy market as oil prices slip to lows not seen since December 2021 and turmoil continues to rattle the global banking sector.
-
Mount Royal women's hockey team knocks off top-ranked Toronto in U Sports quarter final
Athena Hauck set up two third-period goals that proved to be pivotal as the Mount Royal Cougars women's hockey team knocked off the top seeded Toronto Varsity Blues 3-2 Thursday at the first quarter final of the 2023 U Sports Women's Hockey Championships in Montreal.
Edmonton
-
2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; suspect dead and 1 hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
-
Father-to-be and 'snow angel': Edmonton officers shot and killed on duty remembered
One of the police officers killed in Edmonton was about to be a father for the first time and the other was called a “snow angel” for going beyond the call of duty to help people.
-
'Thank them for their service': Condolences pour in after fatal shooting of 2 Edmonton police officers
Messages of support have been coming in from across Alberta and the country after the fatal shooting of two Edmonton police officers on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Millennium Line SkyTrain station closures expected to last 'hours': transit police
SkyTrain service was suspended on the Millennium Line in Coquitlam Thursday afternoon due to a medical emergency, and riders are being told to brace for significant delays.
-
Vancouver makes TIME Magazine's list of 50 greatest places to visit
Vancouver has made TIME Magazine's list of the world's greatest places to visit in 2023.
-
Dog who tested positive for opioids won't be returned to owner, B.C. tribunal rules
A dog who tested positive for opioids, cocaine and amphetamines after being seized from a social housing property in Vancouver will not be returned to her owner, a B.C. tribunal has ruled.
Politics
-
Trudeau's pick of former GG Johnston as interference rapporteur under fire from opposition
The two largest opposition parties have been quick to question Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's pick of former governor general David Johnston as the new special rapporteur tasked with making an all-encompassing assessment of foreign interference and the integrity of Canada's democracy.
-
Trend Line
Trend Line | Trudeau Liberals face uphill battle with ballot support, preferred PM number falling
As they gear up to unveil their 2023 budget in a few weeks, the federal Liberals are in an uphill battle against the Conservatives in both ballot support and preferred prime minister numbers, according to latest numbers by Nanos Research.
-
Border concerns, defence priorities: Wide range of topics to discuss during Biden's official visit to Canada
U.S. President Joe Biden heads north next week for his first visit to Canada as president. Ahead of the visit, both countries are laying out a wide range of potential topics spanning from migration policy to continuing support for Ukraine.
Health
-
Kentucky lawmakers struggle to finish transgender bill
Republican lawmakers in Kentucky struggled to wrap up a bill restricting gender-affirming care for minors, as internal differences complicated their push to beat a Thursday deadline to complete the sweeping proposal denounced by some outside voices within their party.
-
Patients who rely on virtual care now facing fees in Ontario: health-care platform founder
According to the founder of one virtual care platform, Ontario funding changes have had a dramatic impact on its ability to provide services to patients who are now being asked to pay out of pocket for care that used to be free during the pandemic.
-
N. Dakota high court upholds injunction against abortion ban
The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a state abortion ban will remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds.
Sci-Tech
-
A new discovery could impact the future of human exploration of Mars
Scientists have found evidence of a glacier near Mars' equator, possibly indicating 'surface water ice' may exist on the planet today and could impact future exploration of the red planet.
-
Where did Earth's water come from? Scientists say it wasn't melted meteorites
A new study has ruled out the leading possibility for how water ended up on Earth, a question that still has scientists stumped.
-
Baidu unveils ChatGPT rival Ernie Bot; 650 companies sign up
Chinese search giant Baidu unveiled its artificial intelligence chatbot Ernie Bot, presenting its rival to the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT in a pre-recorded video presentation Thursday that appeared to disappoint investors.
Entertainment
-
Topless Junos protester is B.C. activist with history of attention-grabbing stunts
The topless woman who crashed Monday's Juno Awards ceremony while Avril Lavigne was presenting is a B.C. environmental activist who has made headlines before for other attention-grabbing demonstrations.
-
Vinyl sales overtake CDs for the first time since 1987
For the first time since 1987, vinyl sales have overtaken in CDs as interest in the format continues to grow.
-
'Star Trek', swear words and TV characters' changing mores
For nearly four decades, Jean-Luc Picard of 'Star Trek' has largely been presented as genteel, erudite and -- at times -- quite buttoned up, but the character's use of a curse word in a recent episode of 'Star Trek: Picard' has sparked a discussion about the changing perspective of swearing onscreen.
Business
-
Fed lent US$300B in emergency funds to banks in the past week
Cash-short banks have borrowed about US$300 billion from the Federal Reserve in the past week, the central bank announced Thursday.
-
Credit Suisse shares soar after central bank offers lifeline
Credit Suisse shares surged Thursday after the Swiss central bank agreed to loan the bank up to 50 billion francs (US$54 billion) to bolster confidence in the country's second-biggest lender and blunt concerns about the international financial system following the collapse of two U.S. banks.
-
Empire reports $125.7M net earnings as it rebounds from Sobeys cyberattack
Empire Company Ltd. said its net earnings hit $125.7 million in its latest quarter as its Sobeys supermarket chain rebounded from a November cyberattack.
Lifestyle
-
'Immediately stop using' these heated blankets due to fire hazard, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning anyone in possession of a specific Sunbeam brand heated blanket to 'Immediately stop using and unplug' it, according to a new recall notice.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Free-diver plunges to record depth beneath frozen Swiss lake
Czech diver David Vencl has broken a world record for his dive beneath the ice to a depth of more than 50 metres without a wetsuit.
-
Italy's most-visited cultural site will soon have an entrance fee
Tourists in Rome checking out the Pantheon, Italy's most-visited cultural site, will soon be charged a 5-euro entrance fee under an agreement signed Thursday by Italian culture and church officials.
Sports
-
MIC'D UP
MIC'D UP | 'It'll be fun, no?': Wild's Fleury challenges Blues' Binnington to a fight
The Minnesota Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury challenged the St. Louis Blues' Jordan Binnington to a fight during Wednesday night's regular season game.
-
Women's World Cup prize money gets big FIFA boost for 2023
The Women's World Cup is getting an increase in prize money of more than 300% for this year's tournament.
-
Mets' Edwin Diaz expected to miss entire season after freak WBC injury
New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz has a torn patellar tendon and is expected to miss the entire season after hurting his right knee while celebrating a victory in the World Baseball Classic.
Autos
-
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.
-
Honda recalling 50,000 vehicles in Canada to fix seat belt problem
Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.
-
Edmunds Compares: 2023 Toyota Prius vs. 2023 Kia Niro
Car experts compare the 2023 redesign of the Toyota Prius, which has become synonymous with hybrid cars the past 20 years, with the 2023 redesign of the Kia Niro.