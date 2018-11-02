Government employee accused of selling trade exam answers to failed applicants
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 2, 2018 1:13PM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - A 28-year-old Ontario government employee is facing a criminal charge after allegedly selling answers to provincial college of trades exams to applicants who had previously failed.
Peel Regional Police say the man from Mississauga, Ont., worked for the provincial ministry of training, colleges and universities.
They say he had access to various trade exams and a database of members of the Ontario College of trade as part of his job.
Police allege the man would contact applicants who failed trade exams and offer to sell them the correct answers.
They did not indicate how many people were contacted.
Police arrested the man on Thursday and charged him with one count of breach of trust by a public officer.
