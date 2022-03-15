Canada's Governor General met in-person with members of the Royal Family on Tuesday, just one week after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also held an audience with the Queen.

The Queen hosted Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and her husband, Whit Fraser, for afternoon tea at Windsor Castle. A photograph released by a Twitter account for the Royal Family shows Simon bowing and shaking hands with the world's longest-reigning monarch.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor Simon’s office said what was discussed during the meeting.

Simon and Fraser also met with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at Clarence House on Tuesday. A Twitter account for Clarence House released a photo of Prince Charles and Camilla posing with the Canadian pair.

The Queen has returned to holding in-person meetings after it was announced on Feb. 20 she tested positive for COVID-19.

Trudeau met with the Queen last week while he was in the U.K. to hold talks on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.