Gov. Gen. Mary Simon calls on Canadians to work toward inclusive society

OTTAWA -

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Canadians should work together to build an inclusive society in her official message to the nation to mark Canada Day.

She says Canadians should be kind to each other, learn from one another and listen to Indigenous Peoples, on whose land we live.

Simon is Canada's first Indigenous Governor General and was known for her Inuit advocacy work before being appointed to the role.

She says on Canada Day, Canadians should remember to keep working together and commit to a country where everyone truly belongs.

She adds Canadians should also have hope for the future and faith in their neighbours and friends.

The Governor General is due to give a speech at formal celebrations in Ottawa today, which will also be attended by the prime minister.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2022.