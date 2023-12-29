Canada

    • Gov. Gen. Mary Simon asks Canadians to commit to kindness in year-end message

    Ottawa -

    Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is calling on Canadians to commit themselves to kindness in her annual year-end message.

    The Governor General says the year 2023 presented challenges brought on by climate change and global conflict.

    But she says Canada also took "important strides in reconciliation" and marked new chapters in history.

    Simon alternates between speaking English, her native Inuktitut and French — which she is still learning — in her address.

    She says people are adapting to change in different ways, including with kindness.

    And she says that over the past year, she honoured people who turned challenges into opportunities.

    Their stories should serve as an example of the "Inuktitut word ajuinnata," she says, which means "never giving up."

    It's the same word Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ended his address to Parliament with back in September, saying Simon shared it with him when they met.

    Simon ends her new year's address by calling on Canadians to commit "to action, and to kindness, no matter how daunting the situation may be," and to face the challenges over the year ahead "with a renewed sense of unity."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2023. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 HIGHLIGHTS

    One-on-one with a Mexican cartel boss

    Are Canadian tourists in the Mayan Riviera at risk of getting caught in cartel cross fire? Investigative reporter Avery Haines gets rare access to a Mexican drug boss, for a far-reaching and disturbing interview that airs as part of her W5 documentary, "The Narco Riviera."

    W5 Investigates

    W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?

    Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News