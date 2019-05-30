Gordie Howe's personal memorabilia fetches US$40K at auction
Hockey great Gordie Howe watches the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks play during an NHL hockey game in Vancouver on Thursday, Nov.14, 2013. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Thursday, May 30, 2019 4:42PM EDT
A charity auction of Gordie Howe’s personal memorabilia has gathered more than US$40,000.
According to the memorabilia company Frozen Pond Inc., more than 90 per cent of the items received bids, with the jersey Howe wore during the puck drop at the 2014 Winter Classic Alumni Game fetching the most money at $6,275.
An engraved watch Howe received as a gift sold for $3,020 and a game-worn and autographed jersey from the 1994 NHL all-star game -- where he served as honourary captain -- went for $2,875.
Among the more personal items, Howe’s golf clubs went for $510 and his old Christmas stocking went for $355.
Howe scored 801 goals and added 1,049 assists over 26 seasons in the NHL, primarily with the Detroit Red Wings.
The auction benefitted The Howe Foundation, which helps kids get involved in sports and assists women working in sports.
