

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Edmonton man who was critically injured while trying to stop an alleged theft has died, according to family and friends.

Witnesses to the alleged theft told CTV Edmonton on Tuesday that a young male was trying to steal a cash register from an unattended kiosk at an Edmonton mall when a man--later identified as 61-year-old Iain Armstrong--confronted the alleged perpetrator.

Police say the suspect--described only as a man in his 20s--severely beat Armstrong and fled the scene.

A post on a Facebook group created for Armstrong called “Pray for Iain Armstrong,” says he died Friday afternoon following injuries sustained during the altercation.

“Tragically, due to catastrophic injury, Iain passed away today at about 3 p.m.,” the post reads. “The entire family has felt covered in prayer throughout this ordeal, and sends their heartfelt thanks.”

Earlier posts on the page indicated that Armstrong had suffered brain damage and a spinal cord injury in the incident.