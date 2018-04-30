

The Canadian Press





NELSON HOUSE, Man. -- The chief of a northern Manitoba First Nation has identified three boys struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver on the weekend.

Marcel Moody of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation says the community is mourning the loss of Mateo Moore-Spence and Terrence Spence, both 11, and Keithan Lobster, who was 13.

He describes the boys as good kids who liked to have fun and often played at his home with his grandchildren.

RCMP say two of the boys were walking and one was riding a bike on a road north of Nelson House when they were hit by a vehicle Saturday night.

Police say the driver ran off but later turned himself in.

Mounties are expecting to lay charges today against a 27-year-old member of the community.

"There is no way to make sense of such a horrible tragedy," Moody said in a Facebook post.

"All of us are affected as we are friends and family of the three boys or we are friends of their families. Some of our families are doubly affected as they are related to the boys and to the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident."

He said the boys had looked forward to spring and getting outside on their bikes and hanging out with friends.

A vigil was planned for tonight at the road site where they died.