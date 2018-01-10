Good boy: Police dog easily catches steak thief in N.B.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018 2:13PM EST
SAINT JOHN, N.B. - A police dog had an extra edge tracking down an alleged thief on Tuesday: The suspect was carrying stolen steaks.
Police in Saint John, N.B., say they responded to a theft call at a local store and spotted a man in his mid-20s running away.
They said he was wearing a dark toque, grey jacket "and carrying three club packs of steaks."
Police deployed a service dog, Diesel, to search for him.
A man was soon found and arrested for theft.
The 29-year-old man is to appear in provincial court to answer the charges.
