Golfer shot while playing in tournament near Alberta shooting range
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 27, 2018 10:37AM EDT
GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. -- A golfer encountered a bogey of a much different variety when he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg while participating in a tournament in northwestern Alberta.
RCMP say the man was playing south of Grande Prairie on Saturday afternoon when he was wounded.
A witness took him to hospital where he was treated and released.
Police checked the golf course and discovered there was an organized competition taking place at a nearby shooting range at the time of the tournament.
Mounties are still investigating but say they're confident there's no risk to public safety.
