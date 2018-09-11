

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Toronto-area transit operator has launched an investigation into a video which shows someone riding on the roof of one of its trains.

Metrolinx, which operates the GO Transit network, says the behaviour displayed in the video is dangerous and illegal.

The video was taken by an individual riding on top of a GO train as it travelled at a high speed. It is unclear when it was recorded, how the person got onto the train or whether they were able to get off the train without hurting himself.

“As soon as I saw it, I gasped,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told CTV Toronto. “I thought ‘How on Earth is anyone staying on top of a train going that fast?’”

Aikins estimated that the train may have been moving at 80 kilometres per hour. Being on its roof, the person would have been more than seven metres above the ground.

“That suction from a heavy, heavy train like that going fast would throw anyone off,” she said.

At one point, the video shows the video-taker’s feet dangling between two coaches. Moments later, the person is standing on the roof of a coach.

Metrolinx will be aided in its investigation by clues from the video, including landmarks the train passed by and the prominently displayed number of one of its coaches.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Tracy Tong