

CTVNews.ca Staff





The governments of Canada, the United States, France and Germany are backing British assertions that former Russian spy Sergei Skripal was poisoned by agents of the Russian intelligence community.

Leaders of the five countries issued a joint statement Thursday expressing “outrage” at the use of chemical nerve agent Novichok against Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

“We have full confidence in the British assessment that the two suspects were officers from the Russian military intelligence, also known as the GRU, and that this operation was almost certainly approved at a senior government level,” the statement reads.

British authorities haveassertedthat they believed Russian President Vladimir Putin was ultimately responsible for the poisoning. That claim was rejected by the Kremlin on Thursday, with a government spokesperson denying any connection between Russian leadership and the poisonings.

Both Skripals spent several weeks in critical condition after being exposed to Novichok in the city of Salisbury, U.K., on March 4. Remnants of the poison in a discarded perfume bottle caused a British woman to die in June.

With files from The Associated Press