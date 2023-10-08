Global Affairs says it is aware of reports of Canadian killed amid conflict in Israel and Gaza Strip
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of reports that one Canadian has died and two others are missing in the wake of an attack on Israel by Hamas forces, marking the latest escalation in the decades-long conflict.
In an update shared Sunday afternoon, the agency said Canadian officials in Israel are in contact with local authorities in an effort to confirm those reports and gather more information.
Global Affairs Canada says there are currently 1,419 registered Canadians in Israel and 492 in the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, but cautioned that such registration is voluntary and provides an incomplete picture of Canadians abroad.
The agency did not specify whether the reported death and the two Canadians believed to be missing had been registered in Israel or the Palestinian territories.
On Saturday morning, Hamas fighters launched an unexpected attack in Israel that has left at least 700 people dead including 44 soldiers, officials say. The attack has also included the abduction of soldiers and civilians.
Israel retaliated by intensifying its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, striking more than 800 targets including residential buildings.
More than 400 people have been killed in Gaza, the Gaza Health Ministry said, including 78 children and 41 women. Thousands have been injured on both sides.
Israeli officials said security forces have killed 400 militants and captured dozens more.
Hamas says the attack is in response to Palestinian suffering under Israel's occupation and aggression against those living in the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli government has stated that it is at war, giving the green light for "significant military steps" to respond to the attack.
As of Sunday, Global Affairs Canada said it has responded to 429 inquiries since the beginning of the conflict related to travel advice and advisories for Israel and Gaza, the status of the airport and flights, the overall security situation and options for leaving the country.
Canadian officials have decried the attack by Hamas, with Prime Minister Trudeau saying in a statement Sunday that, "Canada unequivocally condemns these terrible attacks in the strongest possible terms and reaffirms its support for Israel's right to defend itself, in accordance with international law.
"We call for the immediate release of those being held hostage and demand they be treated in accordance with international law. We will continue to monitor the situation closely, and we are in touch with our international partners to restore peace and security in the region. We must all work to protect civilian life."
Hamas leaders claim that they have taken hostage more than 130 people from inside Israel, and that these hostages are intended to be traded for the release of thousands of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, The Associated Press reports. The Israeli military has not confirmed this exact number, but said the number of captives is "significant."
In a series of posts on X, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly stated that she had spoken with counterparts in Israel, Jordan and Egypt, as well as with the Palestinian Authority, with the goal of co-ordinating de-escalation.
"Spoke with Dr. Riad Malki of the Palestinian Authority. I expressed condolences for the death of Palestinian civilians and reiterated our condemnation of Hamas' terror attack on Israel," Joly wrote in one post. "The violence must stop and the protection of civilians is paramount."
Global Affairs is urging Canadians on the ground in Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip to shelter in place and limit their movements, and to monitor local media for the latest information.
Due to the crisis in Israel, the government also warned that operations at land borders with Jordan could be affected.
Air Canada has suspended flights between Tel Aviv and airports in Toronto and Montreal. Global Affairs says other major airlines have also suspended flight service.
With files from the Associated Press
Israel declares war and bombards Gaza as fighting rages for second day after Hamas attack
The Israeli government formally declared war Sunday and gave the green light for 'significant military steps' to retaliate against Hamas for its surprise attack, as the military tried to crush fighters still in southern towns and intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip. The toll passed 1,100 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.
