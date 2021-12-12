Global Affairs Canada said on Sunday that it is not aware of any Canadian citizens affected by the devastating tornadoes that swept across central U.S. this weekend, killing dozens of people.

In a statement to CTV News, the agency said there are 901 registered Canadians living in Arkansas, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee, the seven states impacted by the tornadoes.

It added that this is only those who registered with the Registration of Canadians Abroad, meaning “this is not a complete picture of Canadians in the area.”

Although the tornadoes struck several states, Kentucky took the brunt of the damage where dozens are feared dead, including at least eight at a collapsed candle factory.

In Illinois, six people died in an Amazon factory.

The tornado also ripped through towns, smashed a nursing home in Kentucky, and caused devastating amounts of damage across the central U.S.

“Global Affairs Canada is closely monitoring the situation and the Government of Canada stands ready to provide assistance, if requested,” the agency stated.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that “the news from south of the border is devastating.

“Canadians are keeping everyone affected by the tornadoes that ripped through Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee overnight in our thoughts - and our hearts go out to those who lost a loved one.”