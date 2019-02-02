Global Affairs confirms death of Canadian citizen in Mexico
Amanda Coletta, CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, February 2, 2019 3:13PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 2, 2019 4:11PM EST
Global Affairs Canada said on Saturday that it is aware of the death of a Canadian citizen in Mexico and is providing consular services to the family.
“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Canadian citizen,” Stefano Maron, a spokesperson for Global Affairs, said in a statement to CTVNews.ca.
More to come…
