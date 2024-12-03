Canada

    • GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say

    Share
    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

    It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.

    Josh Smee of Food First Newfoundland and Labrador says that on one hand, demand for food banks is surging to historical heights, stretching resources thin and putting these facilities in desperate need of donations.

    On the other hand, he says food banks were introduced in the 1980s as a temporary measure during an economic downturn -- they were never supposed to be leaned on, as they are now, to fill gaps in the social safety net that would be better addressed by policy.

    Food First NL is one of several organizations across Canada to sign on to the Put Food Banks Out of Business campaign, calling for a means-tested basic income to keep people above the poverty line.

    Meghan Nicholls with Food Banks Mississauga says many income-support and disability programs offer rates so low, they effectively legislate people into poverty and hunger.

    The .GivingTuesday hashtag started in 2012, and has since grown into a worldwide network of local organizations that promote giving in their communities.

    Nicholls says a lack of adequate social support and affordable housing has pushed Canada into a food insecurity "emergency," adding that charity should not and cannot be the expected solution.

    Smee urges anyone who gives a much-needed donation to a food bank today to also write to their government representatives to demand policy-level solutions to end hunger.

    "If you look at the public polling on this stuff, there is clear and strong support for the kind of measures that would address these issues," Smee said in an interview. "The public attitude is there ΓÇª but our political systems are not very well set up to listen to concerns like this."

    Nicholls says she is frustrated watching governments ignore calls for systemic change as more and more people need help.

    "I have never been so angry," she said. "We keep shouting to elected officials. I meet with them face-to-face and tell them what's needed, tell them what's happening in the community. And I get a pat on the back and a 'Thanks for all your work."'

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.

    -- With files from The Associated Press

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife

    It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News