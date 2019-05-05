Girl in Saskatchewan found safe while RCMP were preparing to issue Amber Alert
(File image.)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 5, 2019 9:04PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 5, 2019 9:39PM EDT
MEADOW LAKE, Sask. -- RCMP in Saskatchewan say they found a young girl while they were preparing to issue an Amber Alert for her.
Police say they responded to a complaint about a serious assault at a residence in Meadow Lake on Sunday afternoon, where they say a woman who was the alleged victim was able to get to a neighbour's and request help from police and EMS.
They say the suspect went to another home in Meadow Lake, where they allege he took a three-year-old girl.
Investigators immediately determined an Amber Alert would be necessary, but then officers spotted a vehicle eight kilometres south of Meadow Lake that matched one they believed the suspect was driving.
The 36-year-old male suspect was arrested without incident and the girl was located unharmed, and was reunited with family.
Police say the woman is in hospital with undetermined injuries.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 2 dead after car crashes into construction equipment on Ont. highway
- N.S. government orders athletic federation to reinstate high school rugby
- 'Charges pending' after crash kills 2 in downtown Kitchener, Ont.
- Winnipeg police officer Tasered in face while arresting car thief suspect
- Montreal protesters form human chain to protest Quebec's secularism bill