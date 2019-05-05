

The Canadian Press





MEADOW LAKE, Sask. -- RCMP in Saskatchewan say they found a young girl while they were preparing to issue an Amber Alert for her.

Police say they responded to a complaint about a serious assault at a residence in Meadow Lake on Sunday afternoon, where they say a woman who was the alleged victim was able to get to a neighbour's and request help from police and EMS.

They say the suspect went to another home in Meadow Lake, where they allege he took a three-year-old girl.

Investigators immediately determined an Amber Alert would be necessary, but then officers spotted a vehicle eight kilometres south of Meadow Lake that matched one they believed the suspect was driving.

The 36-year-old male suspect was arrested without incident and the girl was located unharmed, and was reunited with family.

Police say the woman is in hospital with undetermined injuries.