Girl Guides of Canada announces new name for Brownies

TORONTO -

The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the "Embers.''

The organization tells The Canadian Press that the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group, and that the new name is meant to be more inclusive and welcoming.

CEO Jill Zelmanovits says current and former members chose "Embers'' in an online vote over "Comets.''

She says the new name applies immediately to the Girl Guide branch for seven and eight-year-olds but that it will take several months to update various websites, marketing materials and resources.

Zelmanovits says the name will be fully adopted by Sept. 1.

Other branches include Sparks for those aged five and six; Guides, who are nine to 11; Pathfinders who are 12 to 14; and Rangers who are 15 to 17.

